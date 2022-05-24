15 Old-School Restaurants in Miami for a Classic Night Out

If you’ve lived in Miami long enough, there’s probably a CVS standing over a restaurant you once loved. Such is the pace of progress in the Magic City, where names like Tobacco Road, Fox’s, S&S Diner, and Rascal House evoke waves of head-shaking nostalgia.

This city is exceedingly good at bulldozing its past, which makes the survival of an old-school restaurant in Miami especially impressive. Whether it’s a classic diner made famous in an Oscar-winning film, or a Cuban-American landmark that’s equal parts cultural and culinary icon, great old restaurants do still exist in Miami. Some require a drive, and many don’t take reservations. But in a city where history washes away almost as fast as the artificial shoreline, they’re worth a visit while you still can.