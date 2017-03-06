Staying In Just Got Easier: McDonald’s Is Testing McDelivery in Three Florida Cities

You’ve settled on the TV show you’re going to watch three to five episodes of. Relocated most of your bedding accessories to the couch. Ignored 57 “where u at” texts from friends. Your plan to not leave your apartment under any circumstances is going swimmingly. Then you realize you really, really want a Big Mac®, and your dream starts to crumble in front of your eyes -- but if you’re a resident of parts of Miami, Orlando, or Tampa, it doesn’t have to. That’s because McDonald’s has chosen those three cities as test markets for “McDelivery,” meaning McDonald's is now available for delivery on the UberEATS app. Get ready to enjoy the Golden Arches in your velvet house shoes.



Available via participating restaurants only, the service offers most McDonald’s favorites from the McFlurry® to Chicken McNuggets®. Using it is even easier than deciding if you want fries with that: just, well, download the UberEATS app, select McDonald’s, and order. (Additional steps could include ordering enough for friends, then inviting them over to show them how cutting edge your delivery game is.)