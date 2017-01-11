22 Things You Have to Eat and Drink to Become a True Miamian

Cafecito

This white plastic shot glass of uncomfortably strong coffee is an essential part of any Miami workday. We joke here that it's “liquid crack,” but we’re also not really joking. To be a real Miamian, get it from the La Carreta on Bird Rd or the Versailles on Calle Ocho before work, after lunch, and at 3:05pm. Then pray for your stomach/intestines.

Cortadito

If you’re new to the Miami game and can’t handle a cafecito, consider this foreplay. It’s Cuban coffee with a few tablespoons of milk and sugar, and is served in a slightly larger, white Styrofoam cup by any Cuban grandmother with a window near you.