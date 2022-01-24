16 Essential Black-Owned Restaurants You Should Know in Miami
From celebrity chef-backed joints to the best roti this side of the Caribbean.
Just as your New Year’s hangover was starting to ease up, it’s suddenly almost February. And that means it’s also Black History Month, where we celebrate the history and contributions of African Americans throughout this country’s history. In Miami, that also means giving props to the cultures of the Caribbean, as Bahamian, Haitian, and West Indian immigrants have left their mark on our city for hundreds of years.
They’ve also left their mark on South Florida’s dining scene, where you’ll find Black-owned restaurants throughout the city cranking out incredible Caribbean cuisine. Throw in some stellar American eats and island-inspired barbecue joints, and we’ve got a bevy of Black-owned spots creating some of the hottest dishes in town. Here are 16 standout operations to check out, for Black History Month and beyond.
Red Rooster
This outpost from beloved chef Marcus Samuelsson has turned Overtown into a dining destination. But the restaurant is far from a big-name celeb waltzing into town and claiming to change the landscape. Beyond the stellar menu, the interior of the former billiards hall is papered in mementos from Overtown’s glory days, and pays serious homage to the people who made the neighborhood great. Most of his staff comes from the area, too, integrating the restaurant into the district’s very fabric.
How to book: Reserve via OpenTable.
La Traila Barbecue
Most people know Buffalo Bills wideout Isaiah McKenzie for his clutch catches and high-speed kick returns. But in Miami Lakes, they know him better for his Texas-style brisket, which he’s brought to the masses through this collaboration with Austin pitmaster Mel Rodriguez. Miami-native McKenzie created a cult hit with La Traila’s food truck through frequent appearances at Unbranded and other breweries. But the brick and mortar joint has gained just as big a following with its Brisket Sundae—mac and cheese topped with layers of beans, creamed corn, and smoked brisket. What’s not to love?
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout and delivery online.
Jrk!
Historically, the Aventura Mall Food Court hasn’t exactly been a place one would go in search of high-quality international cuisine. But Jrk! changes that misconception, bringing their modern take on traditional Jamaican food to a shopping mall setting. The menu bursts with everything you’d expect from the islands, like jerk chicken, Jamaican patties, curry, and oxtail. But Jrk! puts a healthier spin on the staples, offering vegan jerk bowls, and a build-your-own option where you can keep it as light or heavy as you like.
How to book: Stop by for first-come, first-served seating or order takeout and delivery online.
Rosie's
What started as an amped-up breakfast amenity at the Copper Door B&B skyrocketed into a Miami brunch blockbuster, proving so popular it quickly outgrew its small patio digs. After a brief closure, Akino and Jamila West’s masterpiece made a welcome comeback just north of its former location, and is now plating up unmatched fried chicken, shrimp and grits, and other gourmet classics near Jackson Memorial Hospital. That is, of course, if you can snag a seat.
How to book: Stop by for first-come, first-served seating or order takeout via Toast.
Manjay
Manjay started as the sleeper hit of the Citadel food hall, where its jerk chicken bites, roti, and Hatitan-style ratatouille were just as attention-grabbing as the stall’s colorful décor. Building on the success of its pan-Caribbean menu, Manjay opened a bigger, more-permanent spot in Wynwood, bringing its mix of island-fueled flavors to a larger audience. It’s the odd spot that takes multiple cuisines and does all of them well, so whether you’re feeling for Haitian or West Indian, there’s something on the menu for you.
How to book: Stop by for first-come, first-served seating or order takeout and delivery online.
Simplygood Pizza
Though altruism isn’t exactly a category Dave Portnoy considers in his one-bite pizza reviews, the feeling of helping your fellow human makes everything taste a little better. Proceeds from Simplygood’s $10 Right Thing Pizza go to support local charities, so even as the molten cheese burns your mouth, you’ll still be smiling. The place is no charity-case, though—donations or not, they still sling some of the best pizza in the city, and are definitely tops on Lincoln Road.
How to book: Stop by for first-come, first-served seating or order takeout and delivery via Grubhub, Uber Eats, and Postmates.
Awash Ethiopian Restaurant
While much is made of Miami's culinary diversity, one area where it’s lacking is African cuisine. But if you’re longing to scoop up spicy meats with soft spongy injera, Awash has your back. Miaimi’s top Ethiopian restaurant is hidden in the corner of a Miami Gardens strip mall, but once inside, you’ll be immersed in red tapestries and brass fixtures—not to mention friendly service and fantastic food. If you’re new to Ethiopian food, start off with the Taste of Awash Platter, which introduces you to beef, chicken, and veggie entrees in a huge, shareable format.
How to book: Stop by for first-come, first-served seating, order takeout online, or get delivery via Grubhub.
LC Roti Shop
If you’ve been to the Caribbean, odds are you’ve had roti—hot, doughy crepes filled with spicy curry concoctions that differ from island to island. Trinis will tell you their island makes the best, and the closest you’re getting to trying one without a plane ride is at LC Roti. This shop in a Caribbean strip mall on US-441 is the real deal, where each roti is made fresh in front of you and filled with chicken, goat, veggies, or other curried deliciousness. You’d also be well served to try the Buss Up Shut, a sort of deconstructed roti torn up on a plate.
How to book: Stop by for first-come, first-served seating.
Drinking Pig BBQ
During the pandemic, Kyu chef Raheem Sealy teamed up with his wife and fellow Kyu alum Yohanir Sandoval along with sous chef Mark Wint to start smoking meats in their literal front yard. The half-time enterprise gained almost-instant traction, combining Texas-style barbecue with Caribbean spices for an only-in-Miami flavor. The front yard operation took off, but is still only open on weekends. You’ll need to get there early, too, because Drinking Pig closes up shop as soon as they sell out.
How to book: Stop by for first-come, first-served seating weekends at noon or order takeout via Toast.
Dukanoo Jamaican Kitchen
To make it in Wynwood, a restaurant needs a few things: art, creative cocktails, an outdoor party space, and a stellar brunch. Dunkanoo does them all with Caribbean flair, lining its walls with work from Black artists and filling its drink menu with tropical flavors. The outdoor space is big enough to host live music and airy enough for an island-paced weekend brunch. But Dukanoo wouldn’t work if it didn’t also serve up first-rate Jamaican eats, like the Jerk Burger, Hungry Man Curry, and Lemongrass Shrimp.
How to book: Reserve via Resy.
World Famous House of Mac
Sometimes the secret of success is picking one thing and doing it better than anyone else. That was the plan for Derrick Turton—aka Chef Teach—who has fashioned himself a veritable Miami macaroni empire. The one-time Pitbull manager has mastered his second act with a menu of twists on the standard, incorporating regional American styles like Buffalo, Philly cheese, and lump crab into his gooey, cheesy offerings. You’ll also find fried chicken, pasta, and pizza too, if the main draw isn’t your bag.
How to book: Stop by for first-come, first-served seating or order takeout and delivery via Toast.
Jackson Soul Food
No discussion of Black-owned restaurants in Miami is complete without a nod to Jackson Soul Food, the Overtown stalwart that’s been drawing crowds long before Marcus Samuelsson came to town. Though it’s moved into more-modern digs, Jackson is still a simple neighborhood spot, where you can stroll in and order some of the best fried catfish, fried conch, and ribs in the city. The crowd, especially at lunchtime, is a curious cross-section of Overtown lifers and lunching downtown business folk. And though the area around it is changing fast, Jackson has been a constant.
How to book: Stop by for first-come, first-served seating or order takeout and delivery via GrubHub.
Lil Greenhouse Grill
Not quite as elevated as Red Rooster, but not as low-key as Jackson, Lil Greenhouse offers Overtown a pleasant middle ground that’s impressed even the likes of Oprah Winfrey. The secret is a combination of fantastic food and warm hospitality, which arrives via chef Karim Bryant and owner-host Nicole Gates. The seafood cakes are a proprietary creation, a seasoned blend of aquatic proteins that puts gourmet restaurants to shame. The barbecue wings and grilled shrimp taste like they just came off your neighbor’s backyard grill, a flavor that may come from the kitchen, but might also be credited to how at-home Gates makes you feel.
How to book: Reserve online or order takeout and delivery via Grubhub.
KC Healthy Kitchen
Miami certainly has no shortage of health food restaurants, nor are we lacking in Caribbean spots. So it was only a matter of time before someone took the kale-and-quinoa concept and gave it an island twist, which is exactly what you’ll find at Jerry Dominique’s KC Healthy Cooking. Odds are you haven’t seen much of what’s on his menu, with inventions like Djon Djon Rice with Haitian mushrooms, salmon, and curry sauce. Or the Kokoye Organic Quinoa with veggies, coconut oil, and avocado. It’s a delightfully Caribbean take on healthy eats that’s completely unmatched in Miami, a spicy, brilliant alternative for those who care what they put in their bodies.
How to book: Stop by for first-come, first-served seating or order takeout and delivery online.
Chick’n Jones
Former celebrity personal chef Amaris Jones keeps it simple at this fried chicken counter inside South Beach’s TimeOut Market. The fast-casual stand offers her mustard-marinated and secretly spiced fried chicken as a cheese-smothered sandwich or in a bucket. They’ll also douse it in Nashville hot honey sauce if you’re jonesing for a little more kick. The (figuratively) lean menu means Jones can focus on making the best damn fried chicken in the city, and many will agree that she does. And if you don’t, well, there’s always a kale salad.
How to book: Stop by for first-come, first-served seating, order takeout online, or get delivery via DoorDash and Uber Eats.
Sunday's Eatery
Trick, in addition to loving the kids, apparently also loves a good fried pork rib. Or so one would assume after sampling the menu at Sunday’s, the soul food restaurant owned by rapper-turned-morning radio host Trick Daddy. But Sunday’s doesn’t rest on its celebrity ownership laurels—if you’re looking for fried catfish, fried wings, or pretty much anything else dredged and deep fried, nowhere in Northwest Dade does it better. The whole baked chicken could also give Publix a run for its money, and makes for a flavorful family feast that’ll last you a few days.
How to book: Stop by for first-come, first-served seating or order takeout and delivery via DoorDash and Uber Eats.