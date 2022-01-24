16 Essential Black-Owned Restaurants You Should Know in Miami

Just as your New Year’s hangover was starting to ease up, it’s suddenly almost February. And that means it’s also Black History Month, where we celebrate the history and contributions of African Americans throughout this country’s history. In Miami, that also means giving props to the cultures of the Caribbean, as Bahamian, Haitian, and West Indian immigrants have left their mark on our city for hundreds of years.

They’ve also left their mark on South Florida’s dining scene, where you’ll find Black-owned restaurants throughout the city cranking out incredible Caribbean cuisine. Throw in some stellar American eats and island-inspired barbecue joints, and we’ve got a bevy of Black-owned spots creating some of the hottest dishes in town. Here are 16 standout operations to check out, for Black History Month and beyond.