10 Miami Restaurants That Have Hanukkah Dinner Covered

Anyone who’s ever tried making latkes from scratch knows it’s a little like letting a three-year-old loose in your kitchen with a bag of flour and a gallon of oil. Somehow, matzo meal, potato starch, and melted butter get into cracks not even a cockroach could find, and you’ll be discovering remnants of your Great Potato Pancake Experiment well into next summer. After said matzo bomb went off in your kitchen, you probably said to yourself, “Next year, I’m ordering in.” But where to order from? And who does it best? Fortunately, you live in South Florida, which means you can literally find latkes—and all your other favorite Hanukkah foods—from Boca Raton to Hialeah. Here are the best spots to find Hanukkah specials around the region, including an all-new Hanukkah pop-up bar.

Kush Hialeah Hialeah

One might think Miami’s Hanukkah hotbed would be in, say, Aventura or Miami Beach. But in topsy-turvy 2021, the festival of lights lives in Hialeah, where the former Stephen’s Deli is dishing up a unique holiday menu. Order 24 hours in advance for parties of six or more, and you’ll get to choose from a selection of matzo ball soup, latkes, brisket, corned beef pastrami, caramelized baby carrots, black and white cookies and NY-style cheesecake. Not feeling like schlepping to Hialeah for the holidays? All good, the menu’s available via delivery-only anyway, so no need to worry about Le Jeune Road mysteriously turning into E. 8th Avenue.

Cost: $25 per person

How to book: Order take-out and delivery via Toast.

La Cocina Coctelería Hialeah

Hialeah’s Hanukkah fiesta continues at La Cocina Cocteleira. They’ll be hosting Hannukah Harry’s Enchanted Forest, the city’s first-ever Hannukah-themed pop-up bar right next to Santa’s. In addition to “Eight Crazy Nights” playing on loop, they’ll have a colorful cocktail menu with stuff like the Hanukkah Matata, Manischewitz punch, and the B11oody Bubbe—made with E11even vodka, Bloody Mary mix, and black salt.

Cost: Menu prices vary

How to book: Stop by for first-come, first served seating.

Blue Collar MiMo

When it comes to brisket and latkes in Miami, one name reigns supreme. Blue Collar isn’t throwing a Hanukkah dinner per se this year, but Danny Serfer will have plenty of his famous Chanukah latkes with applesauce plus loads of brisket on hand. And though there’s no official word on it yet, don’t be surprised if you see a Hanukkah-style brisket as one of BC’s daily braised specials.

Cost: Latkes run $13 per order; additional menu prices vary

How to book: Reserve via OpenTable, order take-out via Toast, or get delivery via Uber Eats.

MED by Marble & Rye South Beach

Lincoln Eatery’s take on the classic Jewish deli is putting out a couple of special Hanukkah latke offerings. The first is a pastrami latke, topped with deli mustard and sauerkraut. The second will be filled with corned beef, and gets the same mustard-and-sauerkraut accoutrement. Marble and Rye is also still offering its usual lineup of eccentric potato pancakes, with variations like s’mores, sweet potato, and jelly donuts.

Cost: Latkes run $8 each

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.

Josh’s Deli Surfside

This Surfside stalwart is the quintessential Jewish deli, a go-to for classics like hand-cut pastrami and corned beef sandwiches. Josh’s is also known for its creative interpretation of latkes, offering both the traditional apple sauce-topped original as well as a crunchy tuna variety. You’ll also find matzo ball soup and an entire plate of cured salmon—you may know it better as lox.

Cost: Menu prices vary

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.

Abbale Telavivian Kitchen SoFi

No surprise that Miami’s biggest new Israeli hit is doing something special for Hanukkah. But rather than the requisite brisket-and-latke show, Abbale is partnering with the donut mavens at The Salty for a special Hanukkah Strawberry Sufganiyot. If you’re not up on your Israeli desserts, that’s a big, jelly-stuffed donut topped with powdered sugar and a schmekel more jelly, available from November 29 through December 5.

Cost: Menu prices vary

How to book: Reserve via Resy.

Winker’s Diner South Beach

The new Miami-retro diner in the old Firestone station on Alton Road evokes Miami Beach’s Jewish history all year round. But it hits a little differently around Hanukkah time, when you can step inside this aquamarine wonderland and order stuff like matzo ball soup, kosher jerk wings, David’s pastrami sandwich, and smoked salmon challah.

Cost: Menu prices vary

How to order: Reserve via Seven Rooms or order delivery via Uber Eats.

Wild Fork Various locations

Miami’s meat and seafood impresarios at Wild Fork market have a to-go Hanukkah dinner offering that rivals anything streaming out of a sit-down kitchen. Main courses include beef brisket, skin-on wild Atlantic salmon, original oak smoked salmon and Gravlax smoked salmon, serving four to six people. Add on with family-style sides like green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, or sriracha brussels sprouts, if you’re feeling saucy. Same day delivery and pick-up are available.

Cost: Menu prices vary

How to book: Order pick-up and delivery online.

TYO Sushi South Beach

The certified-kosher Asian spot inside Lincoln eatery is keeping up with their neighbors at Marble & Rye with their own original take on latkes. TYO Sushi’s serving three seafood-based latkes, one featuring tuna tartare, one with salmon tartare, and one with spicy crab mix.

Cost: $8 per latke

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order take-out and delivery online.

Ben’s Deli Boca Raton

It wouldn’t be Boca if there wasn’t a New York-based deli advertising itself as “Hanukkah Headquarters.” And if you find yourself in North Broward or the PBC during the festival of lights, you might be well served to investigate Ben’s Feast for Six, which includes two quarts of matzoh ball soup, a side salad, a pound of rye bread, either two and a half pounds of brisket or three whole stuffed chickens, two dozen mini latkes, and a small tray of relish. Mazel.

Cost: Packages run $159.99 each

How to book: Stop by for take-out or order pick-up and delivery online.