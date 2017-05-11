The 14 Best Brunches in Milwaukee

Mad Rooster Cafe West Milwaukee Restaurants that are only open until early afternoon mean you can get brunch any day of the week, and that’s a good thing when there’s always a wait on Sundays. This relative newcomer to the brunch scene makes everything from scratch, including Greek yogurt and jams. Stuffed French Toast is heavy with Bavarian-custard filling and cream-cheese glaze. Luckily there's some fresh fruit added to offset the gazillion calories.

The Rouge at the Pfister Juneau Town The Pfister Hotel is where you go to brunch when you want to impress someone who prefers a subdued, classy affair (read: your grandma). It’s buffet-style, so you can load up your plate with cold peel-and-eat shrimp, a made-to-order omelette, carved roast beef, egg salad, and a brownie, artfully mixing dishes as you see fit.

Simple Cafe Lower East Side Korean for brunch? Yup, especially when you're digging into one of Simple's most popular items, the Korean BBQ Breakfast Bowl. Non-traditional brunch ingredients like Korean braised pork, tons of veggies, brown rice, and kimchi are topped with an over-easy egg, thus making it an acceptable breakfast food.

Blue’s Egg Honey Creek Parkway Blue’s has become the default “where should we go for brunch?” place in a city where the meal is taken very seriously, hence the long waits on weekends, and sometimes during the week, too. Try the Dubliner, a Benedict-like dish that combines salty corned beef with creamy leeks and paprika aioli on dark rye toast.

Comet Cafe Lower East Side The hipsters are on to something here. Sure, you can get vegan “ribs” and something called a Veggie Cutlet, but you can also get a big Country Fried Steak with gravy, meatloaf & eggs, or corned beef topped with sriracha to satisfy your carnivorous tendencies.

The National Walker’s Point Take a trip around the world in one spot. Start with a Croque Madame, then hop to Huevos Rancheros, and end across the pond with a full English breakfast of eggs, bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, potatoes, beans, toast, and bangers. You gotta love that Brits refer to breakfast sausage with an Austin Powers-level sexual innuendo.

Wolf Peach Brewer's Hill This place is upscale for dinner, but down-to-earth for brunch. You get the same high-quality ingredients, just during daylight hours. Must-tries are the brunch pizzas; choose from Denver omelette-style with scrambled eggs, bacon, peppers, and cheese; a fancier pie with slow-poached egg, shaved Brussels sprouts, and guanciale; or the sausage-gravy pizza with roasted mushrooms, cheese, and a poached egg. If you haven’t tried eggs on pizza, here’s your chance.

Cafe Corazon Riverwest This teeny, quirky Mexican spot has a super-popular brunch with a large menu. You can get chorizo in many glorious forms: in tacos, in burritos, with eggs, on breakfast tostadas, or in empanadas. If you don’t like chorizo, how about carnitas in your chilaquiles or carne mechada in your empanadas? If you’re still not on board, there’s always Rumchata French Toast.

Story Hill BKC Story Hill BKC stands for bottle, kitchen, and cup, and it sells retail wine and beer while also operating a coffee bar and an all-day restaurant. Brunch is served every day and includes some unique options like Shakshouka, a Middle Eastern dish of eggs baked in a tomato and pepper sauce that includes lentils and goat cheese. To satisfy a sweet tooth, there’s always the Chocolate Caramel Nut Roll.

Engine Company 3 Walker's Point If it's good enough for Obama, it's good enough for you: The former President stopped here in 2016 with only 30 minutes notice to the staff. What'd he order from the globally inspired menu? Columbian patacon con huevo with smashed plantains, bright green cilantro rice, beans, and a fried egg. You can’t go wrong by ordering the same, but if you're really lucky, you'll dine on a day when poutine is on special.

Merriment Social Harbor View While Merriment Social will always serve an eclectic menu of small plates, dim sum, and international entrees, it’s smartly shifted its focus to the super-popular burger portion of the menu (which includes brunch, because burgers are delicious at all times of day). Take your pick from five burgers, chicken & waffles, breakfast sausage potstickers, or duck confit hash.

Cafe Benelux Third Ward It's a poorly kept secret that brunch is the best meal at Cafe Benelux -- unless you're talking about happy hour, in which case the massive beer selection pulls rank. Still, beverages reign supreme at brunch too: The four bloody mary variations are some of the best in the city. Enjoy one on the rooftop patio along with bananas Foster liege waffles, fried chicken and biscuits, or well-done frites.

Goodkind Bay View This adorable & popular bohemian spot continues its small plate menu format for Sunday brunch. You'll find some of the most unique dishes around, like a croque madame made with polenta cakes instead of bread, falafel waffles, and bacon and cheddar risotto. Goodkind also creates some of the best cocktails in the city, so don't pass up its versions of a corpse reviver or gimlet.

Bodegon Walker's Point We’re not really sure how fruity pebble pancakes are Spanish, but then again, we don't really care. Located inside the tiny Hotel Madrid, Bodegon serves up an expensive Spanish menu at dinner, but a playful, affordable brunch. On the sweet side, try peanut butter and rhubarb jelly French toast, or stay savory with a Spanish riff on biscuits and gravy made with chorizo and wild leek marmalade. Wash it down with "adult fruit punch," aka fruit-filled sangria.