Meet Thrillist Milwaukee's Best Chefs of 2016

What were some of the biggest challenges you faced going from a pop-up to a permanent restaurant?

I would say the only challenge we really faced was getting customers to the correct location. After operating as a pop-up for so long at The National Cafe, people seemed to think that was our permanent home--It took a few months for the word to get out.

Do you find that customers are familiar with the Portuguese and Spanish food on your menu, or is it new to them?

I find that when it comes to the Portuguese influenced dishes on our menus our new guests are completely unfamiliar at times with them (our regulars have become more knowledgeable as time has gone by and they have visit us more frequently). As for the Spanish inspired dishes, our biggest challenge was the diners' expectations of finding tapas and paella. I think--and this is just my opinion--that most Americans really just equate Spanish cuisine to those two elements of the Spanish culinary culture. We really have had to teach them that there is a whole other world of Spanish cooking out there.