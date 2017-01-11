The 10 Best Neighborhoods for Eating in Milwaukee, Ranked

2. East Town

Essential restaurants: Sanford, Zarletti, Buckley's, Amilinda

Things tend to get a little more formal Downtown, at least on the east side of the river (I'm going to go ahead and declare Water St north of Highland its own neighborhood). Sanford is arguably one of the best restaurants in the city, and perhaps the only one where you might feel underdressed, even if there is no actual dress code. The menu is traditional in organization -- no making a meal out of small plates here -- and the service is ridiculously helpful. Italian food gets the white-tablecloth treatment at Zarletti, with a menu that goes way beyond red sauce. Order up classics like Steak Oscar, or get a little more adventurous with braised octopus at Buckley's. Amilinda's take on Spanish and Portuguese cuisine is not something you can find anywhere else in the city, and grew out of an immensely popular pop-up restaurant. Steaks abound in this neighborhood; try them at Mason Street Grill, Carnevor, or Rare. If you want to impress your future in-laws, this is the ‘hood to make a reservation in.