The Best Restaurants in Milwaukee Right Now

Goodkind Bay View Don't let the quaint, retro-inspired dining room and bar fool you: there are modern flavor combinations coming out of this kitchen, like bucatini with tomato, crab, and spicy pepperoni. Belly up to the bar and sip some of the best cocktails in Milwaukee.

Amilinda Juneau Town A pop-up so popular they made it permanent. Amilinda was one of the most anticipated openings of 2015, and it has not let MKE down. The food is Spanish-inspired, by way of Venezuela and Portugal. Plates are hearty with lots of braised meat, making it a great spot to get your comfort food fix.

Ardent East Side Leave your tastebuds in Chef Justin Carlisle's capable hands and order the tasting menu at this James Beard Award-nominated spot, which has quickly become one of the star restaurants in the city. For something a little more punk rock, visit after hours on the weekends when they transform into Red Light Ramen.

Merriment Social Harbor View If you ever find yourself torn between dim sum and burgers, there is now a restaurant for that. Modern fusion small plates are delivered on dim sum carts, while there's also a section of menu dedicated to heartier plates. Sounds a little confused, but it's working out just fine.

Odd Duck Bay View You know the drill: mostly small plates, ever-changing menu. Odd Duck stands out for consistently delivering creative flavor combinations since opening in 2012. Charred octopus with fermented black beans and snow peas, anyone?

Iron Grate BBQ Co. Lake The newest kid on the barbecue block is owned by former Ardent chef Aaron Patin, though it's Edna -- the restaurant's main smoker -- that really runs the show. She's responsible for the restaurant's delicious meats, including what's dubbed the Milwaukee-style rib... which comes with the pork belly still attached. The belly fat melts into the rib for a sticky bite that goes well with the sweet, tart pickles on the side.

Drink Wisconsinbly Harbor View You may recognize the name of this pub from the endless parade of "Drink Wisconsinbly" T-shirts, can koozies, and pint glasses you see at basically every MKE event. This is the same company, doubling down on Wisconsinites' love of their state, with a pub that surrounds you with Wisconsin memorabilia. Burgers, cheese curds, Old Fashioneds (from a bubbler!), Bloody Marys, and PBR are all wonderfully familiar, tasty standards here.

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of Hello Falafel

Hello Falafel Bay View The owners of small plate heaven Odd Duck bring you this Mediterranean fast casual spot, which offers mostly -- what else -- falafel. There are four different ways to dress your crunchy little chickpea balls, from classic hummus and pickled vegetables to sabih with charred eggplant spread, hard boiled egg, tahini, and cucumber salad. Charred halloumi cheese, lentil soup, fattoush, and fresh juice blends round out the menu.

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of Rare Steakhouse

Rare Steakhouse Milwaukee East Town We Milwaukeeans l-o-v-e our meat and potatoes, so there's always fanfare when another steakhouse opens up. The MKE outpost, in a brand spanking new high-rise, is just as lovely as the original Madison location. Supple crimson banquettes, chandeliers, and a library room indicate precisely what you're in for: delicious foie gras, tableside prepared salads, and big old hunks of steak, all at premium prices.

Tre Rivali Third Ward Located in the brand-spanking-new Kimpton Journeyman Hotel, Tre Rivali focuses on Mediterranean food with a heavy influence from Italy. Chef Heather Terhune prepares handmade pasta, wood-fired pizzas, and fish and meat entrees... plus some creative tapas like aracini made with paella. The restaurant is more comfortable than the hotel's posh rooftop bar, so you can grab some of the same, fairly expensive craft cocktails in a more casual setting.

DanDan Third Ward The first MKE restaurant serving some of the trendy Chinese-American dishes popular on the coasts, DanDan hit the ground running when it opened at the end of July. Headed by two veteran chefs both named Dan, they do in fact serve dandan noodles, because it'd be a travesty not to. Hand-pulled cumin lamb noodles, smashed cucumber salad, and short rib and foie gras potstickers stand out on a menu that's meant for sharing. The bar's mai tai comes to the table flaming... and full of booze.

Third Coast Provisions East Town Chef Andrew Miller of Merriment Social brings us this sleek, shiny bastion of seafood in a city with more steakhouses than oyster bars. Luckily, most of the fish served here doesn’t come from our third coast, since MKEans are all too familiar with the smell of dead alewives. Instead, you can get chargrilled oysters, lobster and crab meat masquerading as escargot in pools of garlic butter, and some of the best steak tartare around.

San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana Westown The operator of the Calderone Club took over the vacant space next door and created a Naples-style pizzeria. San Giorgio is the first VPN-certified pizzeria in Milwaukee -- that means a committee of Italians who are very serious about pizza dictates everything about the pies here, from the type of flour used to the oven temperature. The results are appropriate homages to what you'd get in Naples; sit at the semicircular bar around the imported oven, and watch your pizza cook while you munch on arancini.

The Tandem Triangle North Caitlin Cullen, formerly of Bavette La Boucherie, opened The Tandem in Triangle North, a neighborhood that needs more community gathering spots of this ilk. For many years the building was the Wally Schmidt Tavern, so continuing that history with a watering hole made sense. For dinner, order a whole family-style chicken, either roasted or fried and bathed in Memphis-style hot sauce. Whichever style you choose, hushpuppies and braised greens are a must for sides.

Bodegón at Hotel Madrid Walker's Point Bodegón is the main draw at Hotel Madrid, considering there are only two rooms in the hotel and the place isn’t even booking yet. You'll find Spanish-inspired food and aged steaks, presented in an upscale atmosphere that matches the high price tag. Check out the bar for a large menu of cocktails, snacks, and small entrees, like a smoked suckling pig sandwich or savory potato churros. Book the wine cave -- yes, it's really underground -- for special events.

Santino's Bay View Another pizzeria touting Neapolitan pizza recently opened on "the same street as Barnacle Bud's." When you describe your location in reference to the best summer drinking patio in Milwaukee, you're clearly doing something right. Go traditional with a Margherita pizza with fresh mozzarella and basil, or opt for a more alternative pie, like one topped with garlic sauce, pan-fried potato slices, and grilled chicken.