Food & Drink

Fried Nacho Sticks Hit Miller Park, 'Cause This Is the World We Now Live In

By Published On 03/25/2015 By Published On 03/25/2015
Courtesy of Delaware North

Opening Day at Miller Park just got more gluttonous thanks to three new, insane food offerings you'll be able to chow down on at Brewers games like deep-fried nachos... on a freaking stick.

The cheesy, crunchy creation called Inside the Park Nachos, is taco meat crusted with Doritos (the likely culprit) that's deep fried and then topped with nacho cheese, sour cream, and salsa -- all on a stick. It's the nacho innovation we've all been waiting for.

Courtesy of Delaware North

The ballpark is also serving up a brat that's about the size of a souvenir mini bat, measuring 18in long. The 'Down Wisconsin Avenue' Brat is nothing short of a beast -- covered with shoestring fries, cheese curds, gravy, fried sauerkraut, fried jalapenos, cheese sauce, sour cream, and chives. All for just $20, sounds insane and delicious, right? 

Courtesy of Delaware North

Also new for Opening Day is the Miller Park Bratchos, a basket of kettle chips topped with three types of ground sausage, frizzled sauerkraut, fried jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream, and of course, nacho cheese. 

You may want to pop some antacids during the tailgate.  

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and is basically a fan of anything deep pried and served on a stick. Send news tips to him at tony@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick

