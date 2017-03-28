Your Favorite Girl Scout Cookies Are Now Donuts

When the Girl Scouts of America started selling cookies in 1917, there was no way for them to imagine their homemade treats would be transformed into a series of over-the-top donuts that are causing chaos in Wisconsin a full century later. Or was there? No, probably not.

Originally inspired by the lack of wacky eateries in Kenosha, Jeanette Kelly and Tim Dorr opened Mike's Donuts & Chicken in 2015, and the place soon became famous for its ridiculously creative donuts piled high with sweet and savory toppings. The menu is jam-packed with awe-inspiring creations (like the bacon-topped maple bacon praline Long John), and while all of the donuts are noteworthy, it's the current seasonal menu, inspired by Girl Scout Cookies, that's really got people buzzing.