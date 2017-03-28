Your Favorite Girl Scout Cookies Are Now Donuts

When the Girl Scouts of America started selling cookies in 1917, there was no way for them to imagine their homemade treats would be transformed into a series of over-the-top donuts that are causing chaos in Wisconsin a full century later. Or was there? No, probably not.
Originally inspired by the lack of wacky eateries in Kenosha, Jeanette Kelly and Tim Dorr opened Mike's Donuts & Chicken in 2015, and the place soon became famous for its ridiculously creative donuts piled high with sweet and savory toppings. The menu is jam-packed with awe-inspiring creations (like the bacon-topped maple bacon praline Long John), and while all of the donuts are noteworthy, it's the current seasonal menu, inspired by Girl Scout Cookies, that's really got people buzzing.
These donuts elevate three of the most popular Girl Scout Cookies to the next level (because, y'know, they're donuts), and it's nearly impossible to decide which flavor to choose. There's the Thin Mint, covered in chocolate glaze and green frosting; the Samoa, coated in coconut and chocolate-caramel drizzle; and the S'mores, topped with Marshmallow Fluff that's literally toasted with a blowtorch. You'll also get your cookie fix, as each donut comes topped with the actual cookie it's based on, and if you need something stronger than milk to wash it all down, Mike's has some equally excellent boozy options like a donut martini, a fried chicken-and-donut-garnished Bloody Mary, and some adult milkshakes.
The donuts are made fresh each morning, with a second batch coming out on Friday and Saturday afternoons, so follow the Girl Scout motto ("Be prepared") and get there early to beat the foodie crowds driving in from Chicago and Milwaukee. And like all good things, "Girl Scout Cookie season" usually ends in April, so get your donut badge now (or just watch them come to life in the video above).
Sign up here for our daily Milwaukee email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in the Brew City.