You already know where to find MSP's best Boozy Brunch deals, but do you know where to find the plain best brunch? Of course not! There's no way you can answer that question... not without reading our list of the 13 best brunch spots in the Twin Cities first, obviously.

Buttered Tin Downtown St. Paul This relatively new addition to the St. Paul food scene is straight-up murdering brunch thanks to crazy delicious baked goods; their daily preparations of loaded hash browns; plus heavier eats like biscuits and gravy and a beef short rib Reuben. Continue Reading

Heyday Uptown Ever since these guys opened their doors, people haven't been able to get enough, which is why it's a good thing they do brunch and offer items like yogurt panna cotta; biscuits and gravy w/ smoked butter; and something they’re calling the Croque Heyday, which comes with pastrami and Gruyère on brioche.

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of Sonora Grill

Sonora Grill Powderhorn These guys started their distinctly South-of-the-border brunch service at the beginning of the summer and basically use it as another excuse to pile flavor on your plate. Pro tip: you need to get the chilaquiles. Don’t ask questions, just do it.

World Street Kitchen Uptown The staff here have been proving that huge flavor can be served on the fly (but not on, like, an actually fly since those things are not-huge. And pretty gross) for a while now, so head on down for biscuits with miso gravy, or a plate of caramelized lamb belly w/ cheesy hash browns & “secret sauce”, or if you feel like keeping it real, some PB&J French toast.

Meritage Downtown St. Paul Regarded as one of the top French restaurants in the Twin Cities, the folks here are kicking it classic-style when it comes to brunch. You can go for the omelet du jour, eggs Benedict, or the super classy eggs en cocotte, but whatever you do, don’t forget that it is completely acceptable to order a giant platter of oysters for brunch. No one will judge you.

related These Are Definitely the Most Underrated Brunch Spots in the Twin Cities

Share on Facebook

Pin it Coutesy of The Copper Hen Cakery & Kitchen

The Copper Hen Cakery & Kitchen Whittier Like everything at this rustic-ly chic hipster hangout, the brunch menu's array of breakfast sandwiches, savory hand pies, and homemade yogurt & granola are totally adorbs. And simple. And delicious.

Hell's Kitchen Downtown Minneapolis It's a Minneapolis institution for a variety of reasons, but mostly so you can gather up a posse of out-of-towners and stuff 'em with updated classics like the Mahnomin porridge or the lemon-ricotta hotcakes. Pro-tip: make reservations in advance.

Hen House Eatery Downtown Minneapolis Got something going on in Downtown Minneapolis? Swing through the Hen House and hook yourself up with some of the tasty morsels this classic diner is cooking up with as many locally grown, ethically harvested ingredients as possible, which means you should feel totally fine about that extra order of hash browns that you were thinking about getting.

Victor’s 1959 Café Southwest Your usual brunch probably doesn't include banana pancakes, fried plantains, yucca, black beans, and all the other Cuban dishes '59 is slinging, but once you try 'em you'll be rethinking your usual brunch... and the current status of trade relations with a certain island off Florida.

Grand Café Southwest This place is simple, elegant, and a near perfect Sunday brunch spot. The dishes are all interpretations of classics, featuring omelets made using a variety of seasonal vegetables; corned beef hash; and eggs Benedict made with ham or their own house-cured gravlax.

Cook St. Paul Payne-Phalen They claim to be serving up American classics along with a variety of house-made baked goods, but that doesn’t mean that you won’t find a surprise or two on their menu. Along with their classic egg combo breakfasts and traditional-style omelets, they’re also firing off short rib eggs Benedict, pancakes that has hash browns cooked into them, and savory Korean-style pancakes.

Al Vento Nokomis This is the place to go if you want to stuff your face full of breakfast classics and antipasti, plus it's the only buffet that we’re including on this list. Choices vary from week to week, but you can always count on the bottomless mimosas.

HauteDish North Loop Pardon their French (!), but HauteDish's goal is to bring high-cuisine caché to fun small plates, shareables, and stick-to-your-ribs AM-eats (chicken & waffles, anyone?), all of which are even better when you get one of their specialty brunch cocktails to go with 'em.

Sign up here for our daily MSP email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun the Twin Cities have to offer.

Keane Amdahl is a Twin Cities food writer. Follow along as he continues to be inspired on Twitter @FoodStoned.