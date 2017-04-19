What to Eat at Target Field This Season

There’s no nice way to say this: 2016 was a complete disaster for the Minnesota Twins, starting with the team losing their first nine games of the season and ending with the worst record in the league. But, if you went out to Target field for the ballgame, at least there was great food to make the season a little more palatable. Who knows what 2017 will bring for the team, but at least we know the best old favorites and new hits you’ll find to eat at Target Field this year.
Vegan Sriracha brat
The Herbivorous ButcherAddress and Info
Section 129
Yup, vegan meat is a thing, and this alternative meat purveyor is making its Target Field debut with plant-based Italian sausage packed with sun-dried tomatoes and vegan Sriracha brats. Both are flavorful, surprisingly meat-like, and are solid ballpark options even if you aren’t a vegetarian.
Snickerdoodle
Cookie CartAddress and Info
Section 101 (only available during Saturday and Sunday games)
Now you can eat cookies and not feel (too) guilty about it because you’re also giving back to a good cause when you stop at Cookie Cart. This North Minneapolis nonprofit puts teens to work to make and sell freshly baked Snickerdoodle and chocolate-chip cookies. Aside from the sugary speciality, we recommend the M&M snack.
Sloppy Ko
Andrew Zimmern’s CanteenAddress and Info
Section 120
Only from our state foodie celeb will you find a twist on the cafeteria classic sloppy Joe: the “Sloppy Ko” is made with Korean-style BBQ beef, kimchi, and a hard-boiled egg. At nearly $15, it’s not the cheapest option in the park but it already has people lining up to try it.
Shrimp boil
4 BellsAddress and Info
Section 114
Shrimp at a ballpark? Yup. This Loring Park eatery is bringing something different to the table this year with its Southern-style shrimp boil. The dish features corn-on-the-cob, red potatoes, and large shrimp along with Butcher & the Boar’s famous Spice Wurst sausage. It almost feels too sophisticated to eat in the stands.
Red Cow burgers
Red CowAddress and Info
Section 234
This Twin Cities burger behemoth is serving up its signature poutine and award-winning burgers, available in three varieties: turkey, Ultimate, and Blue. The turkey is topped with red onions, white beans, and avocado, the Ultimate is stacked with lettuce, tomato, and Cheddar, and the Blue features blue cheese (naturally) and sweet apricot jam. All are served on buns from Franklin Street Bakery.
Polish sausage With cheese curds and gravy
Kramarczuk’sAddress and Info
Section 101
The Kurd-Marczuk features the Northeast eatery’s Polish sausage topped with fried cheese curds and gravy. It’s probably the unhealthiest new Field food, but it’s bold, filling, and, overall, fantastic.
Giant Juicy Turkey Sandwich
Turkey to GoAddress and Info
Section 133
This signature sandwich has been drawing lines for the last four years at Target Field. Owned by the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association, it serves a premium pulled meat that’s likely the best bird in town.
TC Bear
Pizza LuceAddress and Info
Section 234
Luce lovers can orders pizza by the slice or pie at this Target Field outpost. Unique to the Field is the special TC Bear pizza, made with Italian sausage, pepperoni, chicken, ground beef, Canadian Bacon, and mozzarella. There are also gluten-free and vegan pies available.
Salted caramel ice cream
Izzy’sAddress and Info
Sections 109, 114, 118, 126, 131, 232, 305, and 319
The hometown creamery hawks the best flavors served in plastic Twins helmets as well as cones. In addition to vanilla, chocolate, and twist soft serve in multiple sections, they also have a scoop shop in section 114 if you want to get the extremely popular salted caramel.
Barbacoa tacos
BarrioAddress and Info
Sections 105, 305
For slow-cooked, tender beef tacos, look no further than Barrio’s. Served with salsa, pico de gallo, jalapeño, and cheese in a flour tortilla, these are light years better than the ones you’ll eat during a 2am trip to Taco Bell after a bunch of ballpark beers.
Vegan aloo gobi
Hot Indian FoodsAddress and Info
Section 120
This food truck is serving up spicy bowls like vegan aloo gobi (potatoes, cauliflower, and squash in a tomato curry) and yogurt-marinated chicken tikka that will make you need a smoothie-like mango lassi to wash it all down.
Spiced Curry Puckett salad
Roots for the Home TeamAddress and Info
Gate 34 (only available during Saturday and Sunday games)
This concept partners with youth garden programs in the Twin Cities to give teens business and entrepreneurial skills. Roots purchases locally grown produce from community gardens and turns them into delicious salads like the Spiced Curry Puckett, Home Run Greek, and Spicy Thai Breaker.
Local beer
Sections 126, 141, 320
Luckily, Target Field is also a place you can get local beer like Fulton, Bauhaus, Surly, and Indeed. Minnesota Brews Portables sells Bauhaus and Indeed in cans while Fulton and Surly are on tap at Twins Pub. Recommendations include Fulton’s Lonely Blonde, Bauhaus’ Wonderstuff, Surly’s Furious, and Indeed’s Day Tripper.
Hrbek’s Pub
Section 114
At $19, Hrbek’s Bloody Mary doubles as a meal in a glass with garnishes like pepperoncini, beef sticks, pickle spears, and cheese cubes. As a bonus, Hrbek’s -- named for Bloomington native and longtime Twins first baseman Kent Hrbek -- has a great view from right behind home plate.
Sign up here for our daily MSP email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun the Twin Cities have to offer.