What to Eat at Target Field This Season

Vegan Sriracha brat The Herbivorous Butcher Address and Info Section 129 Yup, vegan meat is a thing, and this alternative meat purveyor is making its Target Field debut with plant-based Italian sausage packed with sun-dried tomatoes and vegan Sriracha brats. Both are flavorful, surprisingly meat-like, and are solid ballpark options even if you aren’t a vegetarian.

Snickerdoodle Cookie Cart Address and Info Section 101 (only available during Saturday and Sunday games) Now you can eat cookies and not feel (too) guilty about it because you’re also giving back to a good cause when you stop at Cookie Cart. This North Minneapolis nonprofit puts teens to work to make and sell freshly baked Snickerdoodle and chocolate-chip cookies. Aside from the sugary speciality, we recommend the M&M snack.

Sloppy Ko Andrew Zimmern’s Canteen Address and Info Section 120 Only from our state foodie celeb will you find a twist on the cafeteria classic sloppy Joe: the “Sloppy Ko” is made with Korean-style BBQ beef, kimchi, and a hard-boiled egg. At nearly $15, it’s not the cheapest option in the park but it already has people lining up to try it.

Shrimp boil 4 Bells Address and Info Section 114 Shrimp at a ballpark? Yup. This Loring Park eatery is bringing something different to the table this year with its Southern-style shrimp boil. The dish features corn-on-the-cob, red potatoes, and large shrimp along with Butcher & the Boar’s famous Spice Wurst sausage. It almost feels too sophisticated to eat in the stands.

Red Cow burgers Red Cow Address and Info Section 234 This Twin Cities burger behemoth is serving up its signature poutine and award-winning burgers, available in three varieties: turkey, Ultimate, and Blue. The turkey is topped with red onions, white beans, and avocado, the Ultimate is stacked with lettuce, tomato, and Cheddar, and the Blue features blue cheese (naturally) and sweet apricot jam. All are served on buns from Franklin Street Bakery.

Polish sausage With cheese curds and gravy Kramarczuk’s Address and Info Section 101 The Kurd-Marczuk features the Northeast eatery’s Polish sausage topped with fried cheese curds and gravy. It’s probably the unhealthiest new Field food, but it’s bold, filling, and, overall, fantastic.

Giant Juicy Turkey Sandwich Turkey to Go Address and Info Section 133 This signature sandwich has been drawing lines for the last four years at Target Field. Owned by the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association, it serves a premium pulled meat that’s likely the best bird in town.

TC Bear Pizza Luce Address and Info Section 234 Luce lovers can orders pizza by the slice or pie at this Target Field outpost. Unique to the Field is the special TC Bear pizza, made with Italian sausage, pepperoni, chicken, ground beef, Canadian Bacon, and mozzarella. There are also gluten-free and vegan pies available.

Salted caramel ice cream Izzy’s Address and Info Sections 109, 114, 118, 126, 131, 232, 305, and 319 The hometown creamery hawks the best flavors served in plastic Twins helmets as well as cones. In addition to vanilla, chocolate, and twist soft serve in multiple sections, they also have a scoop shop in section 114 if you want to get the extremely popular salted caramel.

Barbacoa tacos Barrio Address and Info Sections 105, 305 For slow-cooked, tender beef tacos, look no further than Barrio’s. Served with salsa, pico de gallo, jalapeño, and cheese in a flour tortilla, these are light years better than the ones you’ll eat during a 2am trip to Taco Bell after a bunch of ballpark beers.

Vegan aloo gobi Hot Indian Foods Address and Info Section 120 This food truck is serving up spicy bowls like vegan aloo gobi (potatoes, cauliflower, and squash in a tomato curry) and yogurt-marinated chicken tikka that will make you need a smoothie-like mango lassi to wash it all down.

Spiced Curry Puckett salad Roots for the Home Team Address and Info Gate 34 (only available during Saturday and Sunday games) This concept partners with youth garden programs in the Twin Cities to give teens business and entrepreneurial skills. Roots purchases locally grown produce from community gardens and turns them into delicious salads like the Spiced Curry Puckett, Home Run Greek, and Spicy Thai Breaker.

Local beer Sections 126, 141, 320 Luckily, Target Field is also a place you can get local beer like Fulton, Bauhaus, Surly, and Indeed. Minnesota Brews Portables sells Bauhaus and Indeed in cans while Fulton and Surly are on tap at Twins Pub. Recommendations include Fulton’s Lonely Blonde, Bauhaus’ Wonderstuff, Surly’s Furious, and Indeed’s Day Tripper.

Hrbek’s Pub Section 114 At $19, Hrbek’s Bloody Mary doubles as a meal in a glass with garnishes like pepperoncini, beef sticks, pickle spears, and cheese cubes. As a bonus, Hrbek’s -- named for Bloomington native and longtime Twins first baseman Kent Hrbek -- has a great view from right behind home plate.