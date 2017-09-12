Today Only: A Fried Chicken, Bacon, Mash Potato & Waffle Sandwich for $6

Someone’s been reading us on Fat Kid Fridays… specifically the someones at Wayzata’s 6Smith, where the latest installment of their “Fat Pants Fridays” (a weekly special with at least 3,000 calories), the Eggomanic, might be the most epic "sandwich" ever, and it's available today only.
This monstrous meat-wich puts buttery mashed potatoes, fried chicken, sausage gravy, breaded and fried bacon, and cheese curds between two Eggo waffles, then tops the whole thing with a Cantimpalo sausage and a bourbon enriched maple syrup. And oh yeah, in a lone concession to not making you fat, it’s served with a single asparagus spear.
The Eggomaniac is only available today at the bar, but at only $6, it’s worth the trip; although you should probably have a few dollars saved up to buy some extra pants, kid.
