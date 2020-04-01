Order These Takeout and Delivery Dishes in the Twin Cities Right Now

The Twin Cities dining scene is obviously experiencing hard times with the COVID-19 pandemic. As James Beard-award-winning kitchens and as hole-in-the-wall dives alike have shut down dine-in service, it’s strictly curbside to-go and delivery. This has led restaurants that have never before offered takeout to pivot and come up with new concepts, and thankfully, there are many options for great eats that also support the local economy. Here are some of our favorite options for takeout in the Twin Cities -- although things can change by the hour, so calling ahead or visiting restaurant websites first is recommended.
Ghost Kitchen: Restaurant Gets Help from Community During Coronavirus Pandemic
Duck Fat Fries at Lyn 65
Richfield
This small but mighty southside eatery is open daily for a limited takeout menu of the restaurant’s “greatest hits” that regulars know and love. You absolutely must start off with the duck fat fries, one of the best things on the menu. You can always throw in something healthy after that -- beets and greens or Brussels sprouts -- and then indulge in the outstanding walleye sandwich or double burger.
Hours: Daily 3-8pm
Cost: $6; order online via Grubhub
Korean BBQ Pizza from Young Joni
Northeast
James Beard Award-winning chef Ann Kim’s hybrid fine-meets-casual dining concept allows Young Joni to pivot and focus on their strong wood-fired pizza game. The pies use gourmet ingredients like prosciutto, gruyere, honey, and brown butter -- you can’t go wrong with the YOLO (mozzarella, fennel sausage, Nueske’s bacon, pepperoni) or the Korean BBQ (beef short ribs, mozz, sesame soy chili). There are a few “other delights” still available, like the Korean beef short ribs and cilantro lime chicken wings.
Hours: Wednesday-Sunday 4-9pm
Cost: $18; order online via DoorDash or Grubhub
Dinner for two at Grand Cafe
Kingfield
The petite French restaurant from James Beard nominated chef Jamie Malone is offering take-n-bake dinners for two that change on a daily basis. Past menus included braised pork shoulder, collard greens, and cornbread pudding on one day and chicken and dumplings the next. The cafe has also been up to cool things like popping bingo cards in guests’ to-go meals and hosting online games as well as gifting one lunch to local neighbors in need for every dinner purchased.
Hours: Daily 6-7:30pm
Cost: $30; order via Seamless or Grubhub
Meals-to-go from Travail
Robbinsdale
Travail has always been known for experimentation -- and while we weather the COVID-19 storm, they’ve created new, easy “meals-to-go.” The menu will change weekly, featuring dishes such as ribeye, porchetta, pasta, specialty salads, and breads. One dinner feeds two people and requires minimal effort -- reheating in a pan, warming in an oven, etc. Some options have also included beer crowlers from neighboring sister restaurant Pig Ate My Pizza.
Hours: Wednesday-Saturday 4-9pm (must order by 10pm day prior)
Cost: $50; order via Seamless
“The Burger” at Parlour
North Loop, West Seventh
Thankfully, the purveyor of the Twin Cities’ best burger is offering curbside pickup and delivery through Bitesquad for both their Minneapolis and St. Paul locations. You can’t beat ooey-gooey cheese and the rich combination of ground chuck, ribeye, and brisket on a soft egg bun. There are also three other burgers on the limited menu, too.
Hours: Sunday-Thursday 4-9pm, Friday/Saturday 4-11pm (Minneapolis);
Daily noon-8pm (St. Paul)
Cost: $15; order via Postmates
Cassoulet from Bellecour
Wayzata
If you live in the Western ‘burbs and you’re looking to class it up from pizza delivery, Bellecour is serving their amended French bistro menu for takeout. The cassoulet with smoked pork belly and duck pastrami makes for a perfect adult date-night dinner. Bellecour’s in-house bakery also makes seriously delicious pastries and sweets, so add in some house-made chocolate macarons for dessert.
Hours: Wednesday-Saturday noon-7:30pm, Sunday 10am-6pm
Cost: $28; order via Postmates
Southern Fried Chicken at Revival
Kingfield, Cathedral Hill
Minnesota wasn’t really known for fried chicken until Revival came to town five years ago. Lucky for us, they’re still cooking it up three flavorful ways -- Southern fried, Tennessee hot, and gluten-friendly -- for takeout as well as delivery through Postmates. Revival even has a new app, and when you order using the aptly-named promo code “FUCORONA,” you’ll get 10% off your first delivery.
Hours: Daily 11am-10pm
Cost: ½ bird $18; order via Postmates
Dish du jour from Spoon and Stable
North Loop
The popular hotspot has made dozens of national dining lists and earned Chef Gavin Kaysen a James Beard Award for “top chef in the Midwest.” Due to the current state of affairs, Kaysen and his team have translated Spoon & Stable’s seasonal, modern American menu for curbside pickup. Entrees change daily and vary from grilled bison striploin to roasted cod to a glazed pork chop -- plus spirit-free (damn rules) cocktail kits you can make and mix at home.
Hours: Wednesday-Sunday 4-8pm
Cost: $22-35; order via Grubhub
Pancakes at Al's Breakfast
Dinkytown
Well, if you’ve been to Al’s, you understand why social distancing wouldn’t work at this 10-foot-wide, 14-seat retro diner. But they’re still open mornings and midday for to-go made-from-scratch breakfast like scrambles, omelets, waffles, and our personal favorite- blueberry pancakes. In addition, you can buy quarts of Al’s special pancake batter for just 6 bucks if you’re looking to cook at home.
Hours: Daily 6am-1pm
Cost: $6; order via Postmates
Hearty soup from Tenant
South Minneapolis
Normally a small SoMinny space that serves a gourmet tasting menu, the restaurant has changed gears to become Tenant Soup Kitchen, focused on good soup paired with “fancy bread” for takeout. Some standouts so far include pork and navy bean, roasted cauliflower, steak and potato, and cheesy tomato. Servings are pre-bagged, feed two, and are ordered via text (612-827-8111.) During their first week, the restaurant served more than 600 guests.
Hours: Tuesday-Saturday approximately noon-6pm
Cost: $15, but the restaurant says it’s also “pay what you can”
Reuben at Tilia
Linden Hills
Chef Steven Brown’s Tilia has teamed up with sister restaurant St. Genevieve to offer the best of both menus in curbside pickup form. Sandwiches like the Croque Madame, fish taco torta, cheeseburger, and Reuben with gruyere are all solid bets -- and while guests are not allowed inside the restaurant, staff will run all orders out to your car.
Hours: Friday-Monday 4-7pm
Cost: $14; order online via Seamless or Grubhub
Take & bake from Nightingale
Lowry Hill
This neighborhood gem is offering two options for folks in the time of COVID-19: Take & Bake and “provisions.” Their curbside dinner menu changes daily but features dishes ready to pop in the oven like bacon, cheddar, and jalapeno frittata for brunch and baked cheesy bucatini for dinner. And, if you’ve run out of gourmet grocery items, you can grab staples like quarts of soup, cured meats, “fancy cheeses,” and focaccia, too.
Hours: Monday-Friday 4-9pm, Saturday-Sunday 11am-9pm
Cost: $15-25; order via DoorDash or Grubhub
Sandwiches at Saint Dinette
Lowertown St. Paul
This east side gathering place is most famous for its burger: thick beef patties, American cheese, a perfectly-toasted bun, and sweet pickles on the side. Appropriately, they’ve re-christened the restaurant as “Dinette-N-Out” during the COVID-19 closure. You can still score the cheeseburger, along with other stellar sandwiches like grilled cheese with tomato jam and egg salad with lox, for a lunch break that can’t be beat.
Hours: Thursday-Sunday 12-8pm
Cost: $6-15; order through Postmates
Beef Tenderloin from P.S. Steak
Loring Park
The normally fancy steakhouse is offering curbside pick up as well as delivery through BiteSquad from a limited -- but still highly flavorful -- menu. It’s (not surprisingly) meat-centric, with smoked brisket, pulled pork, chicken, sausage, shoulder steak, and their standout beef tenderloin. But, there’s something for everyone -- if you’re looking for dinner at a lower price point, BBQ is $10-12 per half pound.
Hours: Daily 4-9pm
Cost: $69; order through Seamless or Grubhub
Empanadas at Boludo
Kingfield
If you’re looking for a spot for affordable and highly addictive eats, this Argentinian empanada shop is sure to satisfy. The doughy filled pockets feature amazing ingredients like beef picadillo, fontina, peppers, and corn. We recommend the Jamon Y Queso (fried ham and mozzarella) and Puerro (creamed leeks, gorgonzola.) Boludo’s Argentinian oval-shaped pizza is also seriously good -- try the Campo (chorizo, mushroom, onion, cheese).
Hours: Tuesday-Sunday 11am-9pm
Cost: $4 per empanada (you’ll want at least two); order through Seamless or Grubhub
Rotating seasonal special from Birchwood
Seward
This quaint neighborhood cafe is usually packed in the spring with bike and run clubs fueling up with healthy meals after morning workouts. This year may look a little different, but Birchwood still has you covered -- they’re offering a rotating seasonal menu four nights a week for takeout. So far, it’s included a chicken dinner, specialty burgers, and a fish fry. Preorder by 11am for evening curbside pickup.
Hours: Thursday-Sunday 4-7pm
Cost: $13-25; order via Doordash or Grubhub
Sign up here for our daily MSP email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun the Twin Cities have to offer.