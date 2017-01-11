The Jucy Lucy: Eating and Understanding Minnesota's Singular Burger

Unlike every other food served in a restaurant, the Jucy Lucy comes with a warning not to eat it. At least not at first. “You boys know you need to wait a minute or two,” our waitress at Matt’s Bar said when she put the burgers down. “Or you’ll get burned.”

We hear the same thing an hour later at the 5-8 Club, after ordering the correctly spelled Juicy Lucy. “Give it a little time before you bite,” said the server, winking. “Or it’ll bite back.”

The Jucy (or Juicy) Lucy is a South Minneapolis creation, a burger style unique to the Gopher state. Possibly because the only warm things in Minnesota are traditionally stuffed inside of other things, it involves essentially combining two thin patties around a ball of American cheese and sealing the corners, so that when the burger is cooked, the cheese inside gets melty and gooey and explodes into your mouth when you break through. Imagine the burger version of a Gusher fruit snack. Actually don’t, that’s kind of gross.