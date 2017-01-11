Meet Thrillist MSP's Chef of the Year: Steven Brown

“I decided to write a list about what I wanted from work. I didn’t know what I wanted to do for work, but I wanted to know what I wanted from work. What do I expect to get from my job,” he said. “I wrote that I wanted to work with my hands. I wrote that I wanted something with a career trajectory. I also wanted to be able to sustain myself, I wasn’t necessarily looking to make a lot of money, and I wanted it to be something that if I was successful at that I could be a mentor to other people.”

Realizing that life as a chef offered all of that, Brown decided that graduate school wasn’t right for him. Instead, he went on to work at and lead some of the most prestigious kitchens in the Twin Cities. At the now closed Porter & Frye, Brown ran a kitchen that featured some of the best known culinary names in the Twin Cities, including the likes of James Winberg (Travail), Erik Anderson (Sea Change, Nashville’s The Catbird Seat, Brut), Josh Habiger (Sea Change, The Catbird Seat), Jamie Malone (Sea Change, Brut), and Doug Flicker (Piccolo, Esker Grove) to name a few.