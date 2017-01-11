Everything You Should Eat at the Minnesota State Fair

Paneer on a Spear

Hot Indian Foods

Brand new this year: fried cheese gets an Indian makeover. Skewered Indian-style paneer cheese is battered with local beer, then dipped in the fryer and served alongside a tomato garlic chutney. This latest fair addition might just become a new staple, but it’s only available from Aug 31st through Sept 5th.

Scotch Eggs on-a-stick

Scotch Eggs

This little vendor puts the spirit of the UK on a stick, then serves it up with a touch of mustard. If you’ve never had a Scotch egg, there’s no better place to start than at the Minnesota State Fair, where you’ll find a simple hard-boiled egg that’s been wrapped in sausage, rolled in breadcrumbs, and then deep-fried to a perfect golden brown all on a stick. Put a little mustard or horseradish sauce on it and take it to go.