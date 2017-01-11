Montreal Is in the Middle of a Food Truck Boom. Here Are the Ones You Must Try.

But how can you find the truck you want when you're craving poutine, a pulled pork sandwich, or tacos? Pinpointing the location of culinary mobiles anywhere in the city is a modern endeavor, thanks to GPS tracking sites like Streetfood Quest and Pedro. However, food truck hunting still takes a bit of an animalistic stalking effort, which isn’t for everyone -- especially when you want to stuff your face with more than one type of cuisine.

For those morally against hounding down their chow, fear not -- First Fridays are the answer to your acutely first-world dilemma. Practically the entire food fleet gathers at the Olympic Park for the biggest food truck festival in North America on the first Friday of each month between June and October. This event generally takes place from 4pm to 11pm, but most of the trucks run out of food earlier in the night. This happens quite often as First Fridays only accrue popularity, so try to go as early as possible -- the early bird gets the taco.