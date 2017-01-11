Montreal's Best Neighbourhoods for Eating Out, Ranked

2. Mile-Ex

Essential eateries: Depanneur Le Pick-Up, Dinette Triple Crown, Le Mile-Ex, Restaurant Manitoba, Alexandraplatz

From the best Southern soul food and bourbon cocktails in Montreal, to some exceptionally experimental local fare using fungus and foraged herbs, Mile-Ex is quickly establishing itself as the up-and-coming neighbourhood for classy, unique eats. Though at first glance, it seems like a strange, abandoned part of town, Mile-Ex is everything but. As the new artist enclave, creative restaurants and start-ups have followed, cashing in on space while it's still cheap. And with the Jean-Talon Market hardly a stone's throw away, it's also an area that's deeply connected to local artisans and farmers offering samples of their produce as you scale the rows and rows of stands (how else would you know it's that good?). Be sure -- you won’t find a run-of-the-mill KFC here.