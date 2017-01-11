For the Love of Foie Gras and Maple Syrup: An Afternoon With Martin Picard, Montreal's Most Daring Chef

Though it's shocking that someone should dream of cooking up squirrel dumplings, let alone beaver stuffed with its own tail, garnished with its head, and cooked in pig’s blood and cream; or how about an entire stuffed pig's head that needs to be requested days before your reservation (he only makes two every day), chef Picard doesn't aim to be provocative. He just cooks whatever he’s curious to try. But he admits: “Believe it or not, I am not so warm to the idea of cooking horse.”

Before our afternoon came to an end, I had to know if he repaired his friendship with Anthony Bourdain after his appearance on No Reservations. Picard was supposed to make small versions of some of his menu items. Instead, he made one of everything on his fatty menu in their original, gluttonous size for Bourdain. It’s also been said that Picard’s exact words to his staff ahead of the appearance were "kill him." Within minutes, Bourdain was clearly feeling the foie sweats and knew the Quebecois chef had ordered a hit on his life and the murder weapon was food. I joked that a peace bond between the two after the attempted heavy-dish-and-alcohol murder would involve a mud wrestling match, and asked Picard if he would let his adversary win.