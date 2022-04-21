Where to Find the Best Mexican Food in Nashville

From the restaurant group behind Whiskey Kitchen and Kayne Prime Steakhouse, Saint Añejo is one of the fanciest Mexican restaurants in town. With a bar boasting more than 100 premium tequilas and mezcals, you know the margaritas are top-shelf, and the mixologists will also serve you some modern agave-based cocktails as well. For such a chi-chi spot, the menu of nachos, tacos and quesadillas offers fairly traditional options, but they’re dressed up to look pretty. One surprise is an Heirloom Tomato Salad with poblano cream and cotija cheese that you probably won’t find at your regular Mexican haunt.