Nashville's 12 Best Neighborhoods for Eating, Ranked

There are definitely some land mines in play when one attempts to select and rank the best dining neighborhoods in Nashville. First, there’s the definition of the physical boundaries of a neighborhood, both within our guidelines -- and in general. Where the hell is Arnold’s? Is it The Gulch? SoBro? Pie Town? If you’re thinking of joining the complaint line, may I suggest you just queue up at Arnold’s instead. Secondly, do you rank by a combination of quality and volume of restaurant offerings? Considering you’re going to walk away from this read with a year’s worth of bucket-list dining suggestions all over town, let’s just realize how lucky we are to have so many choices.