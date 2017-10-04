The Best Restaurants in Nashville Right Now

The 404 Kitchen Downtown The 404 Kitchen is in for some big changes as the restaurant moves across the street to a new expansive space, but expect dishes that are still full of big flavors and artistic prowess. Emphasizing local ingredients to create a modern take on classic European cuisine, legions of fans are hoping that bigger is indeed better at The 404 Kitchen.

Chauhan Ale & Masala House Downtown When celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan announced she was opening a restaurant in Nashville, nobody expected that she would become such an active fixture in the community so quickly. While she is also responsible, in part, for Mantra Artisan Ales brewery, which continues to up the city’s beer game, it’s the spicy Indian food at her namesake eatery that’s really improved our standard of living. Chauhan is also part of the team behind Tànsuǒ, the sleek contemporary Chinese restaurant next door to her original spot, as well as The Mockingbird Nashville, an elevated diner concept with international flair.

Etch SoBro In just a few years, Etch has become the go-to destination to kick off or cap off an evening of Downtown fun for those looking for a fine-dining experience near the various sporting and entertainment venues in the surrounding neighborhood. Chef Deb Paquette loves to have fun with her food and shares the joy by using bold spices and dramatic flavors to create exquisitely plated meals. A seat watching her kitchen from the chef’s bar is at least as exciting as watching the Titans play in nearby Nissan Stadium!

Husk SoBro Plenty of Nashville restaurants change their menus seasonally based on what ingredients are at their peak of ripeness, but Husk comes up with a new menu just about every day, both for lunch and for dinner. Self-described as “a celebration of Southern ingredients,” Husk benefits from the fact that Chef Sean Brock is spending even more time in Nashville than at his other restaurants in Charleston and Atlanta. With Brock overseeing the talented staff, the minute details of the meticulous and delicious dishes are even better than when it first opened.

Josephine 12South What do you get when you cross a casual bistro atmosphere with local ingredients and a talented chef with Pennsylvania Dutch sensibilities? An excellent restaurant called Josephine, that’s what. Chef Andy Little has turned 12South on its ear with his brand of cooking, particularly during his weekends-only 10x10 special prix-fixe dinners where some courses arrive at the table plated on a long plank, with each course portion set right in front of lucky diners’ gaping maws. Dig in!

Le Sel Midtown The latest offering from the successful team behind The Catbird Seat, The Patterson House, Pinewood Social, and other Nashville eating and watering holes is Le Sel, a modern French restaurant on the ground floor of the Adelicia building. From the graffiti-inspired decor to the French hip-hop pumping through the speakers, a meal at Le Sel is stimulating to your eyes and ears. Chef Brian Lea has kept the kitchen humming as a steadying hand after a few quick initial chef changes after opening.

Lockeland Table East Nashville A true community restaurant and bar, Lockeland Table has quickly become the neighborhood clubhouse for Lockeland residents seeking a convivial atmosphere and soulful food. The menu at Lockeland is highlighted by Italian and American dishes (we love the white bean, fennel, and chard tortelloni), all with a Southern twist and an eye toward seasonal, sustainable, and local ingredients whenever possible. But most of all, the focus is on delicious food.

Prima The Gulch There isn’t a more stunning scene in Nashville than the Vegas-like dining room at Prima in the Gulch. Chef Andy Little has taken over the culinary program at Prima as well as his original restaurant, Josephine, and his revamped menu emphasizes refined techniques and ingredients inspired by local creativity and seasonal availability. The comfy bar also hosts one of Nashville’s most underappreciated happy hours with fun and funky snacks to accompany its signature cocktails.

Arnold's 8th Ave The king of the “Meat & 3” meal for more than three decades, Arnold’s Country Kitchen continues to impress thanks to a combination of fresh ingredients, inspired takes on traditional soul food and a varied clientele that is next to none in Nashville. Even the governor stands in line for fried chicken on Mondays, which is totally worth the wait.

Butcher & Bee East Nashville This iteration of the popular Charleston eatery recently opened across the river in East Nashville and is serving up an inventive menu with a decidedly Mediterranean flair: think mezze, like bacon-wrapped dates and a delicious honey-hinted whipped feta with pita, and large plates, like the brisket and pork meatballs coated in a spicy green chile sauce. Add in an extensive bar program and you’ve got a perfect spot to meet up after work. (Or instead of work.)

The Treehouse Restaurant East Nashville Some fans of The Treehouse were concerned when the opening chef recently left the hip Five Points restaurant to move out of town. They needn’t have worried because new chef Jason Zygmont has revamped the already creative menu with a new array of small plates plus some large format dishes for sharing -- unless you want to try to tackle that 32oz dry-aged rib eye on your own. Good luck with that!

The Farm House Downtown Although it’s been hidden in the shadows of several towering construction projects rising around it, this Downtown restaurant shines like a beacon in the dark thanks to Chef/owner Trey Cioccia’s inventive cuisine. Farm-to-table is de rigueur at The Farm House, where the chef is also the farmer raising many of the vegetables that appear in Southern-inspired plates for lunch and dinner that demonstrate soulful emotion and skillful execution.

City House Germantown Chef Tandy Wilson finally won the James Beard award for Best Chef-Southeast that locals have believed he deserved for years. His casual but expert take on Italian food made with Southern staple ingredients like grits and country ham taking the place of polenta and prosciutto. Platters and pizzas made for sharing are wholly appropriate for the convivial family vibe of the dining room, where a spot at the bar looking into the open kitchen may be the hottest seat in town.

Margot Café & Bar East Nashville Margot McCormick’s eponymous East Nashville bistro was a groundbreaker when she opened fifteen years ago in a neighborhood that barely had access to anything more refined than liquor by the pint. She introduced classic European dishes and techniques as well as a bar program featuring interesting wines and crafty cocktails and was rewarded with years of rabid and ravenous fans of her cooking. Her kitchen has also served as a training ground from some of Nashville’s best young chefs, but she is still the cuisine queen of the east side of the river.

The Catbird Seat Music Row Some Nashville diners wondered how The Catbird Seat would survive the most recent change in management with Ryan Poli taking over the top toque from Trevor Moran. With such a chef-driven tasting menu, the personality of the executive chef is critical to this renowned restaurant, considered the toughest reservation in town. Chef Poli has continued to perform at the highest level of competence, and diners still stay up late refreshing their internet browsers to try and snag a coveted spot for his multi-course extravaganzas.

Bastion Wedgewood Houston Speaking of The Catbird Seat, former opening chef Josh Habiger has recently opened his latest dining concept with Bastion, a restaurant which is sort of like a reverse speakeasy. Instead of having a bar secreted away behind a camouflaged door, Bastion hides an small dining room at the back of a happening cocktail emporium. Those in the know gain entry to Habiger’s new culinary playground where diners can either sit at a chef’s bar to enjoy a whimsical “Choose Your Own Adventure” tasting menu of small plates or family-style multi-course menus for larger groups. Either way you dine, expect a treat!

Gray & Dudley Downtown It’s no shocker that a restaurant located on the main level of the edgy 21C Museum Hotel would have a dramatic decor including effigies of sheep and wolves hanging from the corners of the ceilings in the bar area. Nor is it unexpected that the food would be expertly prepared and plated. The real pleasant surprise is how grounded and down-home the cuisine is, ranging from a fantastic homage to the classic California fast-food burger to a plate of thin-cut diner-style pork chops seasoned and cooked to perfection.

Urban Cowboy Public House East Nashville Like any good cowboy kitchen, much of the cooking at Urban Cowboy Public House is done over open fires, in cauldrons, or grilled on iron grates. Patrons crowd around firepits in the open seating area to enjoy meats, breads, pickled vegetables, and more, almost all kissed by the smoke and fire of the pit. A creative cocktail menu completes the experience at this hip outpost tucked into a quiet block of East Nashville.

Rolf & Daughters Germantown Since opening his first Nashville restaurant in Germantown in 2012, Chef/owner Philip Krajeck has taken the title as one of the city’s most influential culinarians. Experimenting with novel fermentations, rustic pastas, premium seafood, and seasonal ingredients, the kitchen at Rolf and Daughters never rests on the laurels of glowing reviews from local and national publications. Thankfully, that wildly popular garganelli verde with pork ragout ain’t going anywhere.

Henrietta Red Germantown The clean contemporary design of this attractive Germantown eatery reflects the gestalt of the menu as well. Focused on seafood-centric fare made using fresh, seasonal ingredients, Henrietta Red also features bars for drinking and eating a variety of oysters from around the country. Fun happy-hour deals include discounted buckets of beer, elevated Jell-o shots, or glasses of bubbles, but any hour at Henrietta Red is quite jovial.