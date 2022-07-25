The Absolute Best Seafood in Nashville

Anyone who has visited chef Ford Fry’s original home of The Optimist in Atlanta knew Nashville was in for something good when he decided to open an outpost in Germantown. After what seemed like a really long time for construction to be completed, it was clearly worth the wait. The more casual fish camp vibe befits the unfussy menu of hot appetizers and starters from the raw bar followed by a seafood-centric offering of beautiful main plates. Highlights include a prototypical New England lobster roll with hand-cut fries, a rich halibut presentation with blue crab and crawfish étouffée and a surf-and-turf offering of wood grilled swordfish, smoked short rib, and cowboy caviar.