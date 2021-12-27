The Best Vegan & Vegetarian Restaurants in Nashville

If one of your goals in 2022 is to eat a little cleaner and healthier, Nashville has all sorts of great vegetarian and vegan dining options to help you on your journey. Fortunately, we’re right in the middle of a very fertile area for growing the best vegetables, so these chefs take full advantage of regional and seasonal produce to create some really flavorful food. Even if you’re just trying to cut back on your meat intake, try out some of these spots for some delicious dishes.