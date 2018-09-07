Meet the Family Bringing Artisanal Donuts to Nashville

Isaac and Stephanie Meek own Five Daughters Bakery in Nashville, which is named for the couple’s five young daughters. Together, they’ve brought decadently-flavored donuts to Music City, like their famous croissant-style, 100-layer version that takes up to three days to make. Want to taste them yourself? Five Daughters Bakery will be participating in Hotel Thrillist Presents: A Nashville Feast on September 21, so grab tickets now before they sell out.
