The Most Romantic Restaurants in Nashville

Chef Deb Paquette is known for being full of surprises. Reading one of her menus at Etch is like taking a master course in international cuisine, with unexpected global flavors layered on top of each other to create taste sensations that are delightfully unfamiliar to most palates. The fun of the experience is discovering upscale cuisine without feeling any hint of pretentiousness coming from the obviously extremely talented kitchen staff. Pay the ticket, go for the ride and revel in the experimentation for an entertaining date night in the heart of downtown.