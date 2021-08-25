15 Fall Restaurant Openings in Nashville to Get Excited About Put these on your calendar.

Photo courtesy of Boqueria

Restaurateurs are generally an optimistic sort. Even in the face of uncertain future conditions and potential new dining capacity regulations, they plunge on into the breach and continue to open new restaurants. We’ve got nothing but props for their fortitude and look forward to seeing these impending spots open sooner rather than later. As always, take these opening dates with a full shaker of salt, because, well… things happen. The next restaurant to open on time may well be the first restaurant to open on time.

The Wash East Side Pho | Photo by Michael David Rose

The Wash Address: 1101 McKennie Avenue, East Nashville

Opening date: Impending

This clever little food hall will actually house six concepts with each occupying a stall in a former self-service car wash. The space will serve as an incubator for independent restaurants that might not be ready to jump into a big bricks-and-mortar building yet and will focus on international cuisines ranging from Cuban to Vietnamese.

Punk Wok Address: 4101 Charlotte Avenue, West Nashville

Opening date: Impending

They’re currently hiring staff for this pan-Asian concept coming to the new Sylvan Supply complex. If you’ve been lucky enough to catch one of their pop-ups in preparation for opening, then you know how exciting of a development this is for West Nashville residents. Expect an array of cold and hot small plates plus boldly flavorful main plates cooked in infernally hot woks.

Thrillist TV History of S1 E22 The History of the McRib

The Goo Goo Shop Address: 116 3rd Avenue South, SoBro

Opening date: September 2021

When the popular downtown dessert bar and confectionery closed last spring for a full remodel effort, they promised they’d be open by Labor Day, by hook or by crook. Well, life happens, but we’re still holding them to September so that we can again enjoy the delicious chocolate candy nut clusters plus the opportunity to design and create our own specialty premium Goo Goo concoctions. Plus they’ll now have wine and booze, so it’ll be worth the wait!

Twelve Thirty Club Address: 550 Broadway, Downtown

Opening Date: September 28

While the downstairs level of this elevated honkytonk has been open for a few months already, we’ve all been waiting for the build-out to be done so we can check out the rooftop bar and the promised “dapper as hell” Supper Club upstairs. “Dapper” is also an adjective frequently used to describe Twelve Thirty Club investor Justin Timberlake, so we expect his sense of style to exude throughout the 400-seat dining room and entertainment venue. It’ll be nice to class up Lower Broad a little bit for a change.

Courtesy of Urban Farmer

Urban Farmer Nashville Address: 1808 West End Avenue, Midtown

Opening date: October 2021

If there were such a thing as a Nashville new restaurant random attribute generator, you wouldn’t have to spin the wheels many times to come up with “upscale chain farm-table steakhouse in a hotel,” which is exactly what Urban Farmer will be when it opens in the Hutton Hotel. That’s also to say that it will probably be wildly successful, because smart people know what works, and imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

The Dutch Address: 300 12th Avenue South, The Gulch

Opening date: Fall 2021

The first of two concepts planned by James Beard Award-winning chef Andrew Carmellini for the new W Hotel in the Gulch, The Dutch is a spinoff of his popular American eatery in New York City’s SoHo. You can expect the same lively atmosphere and elevated American cuisine with the occasional international twist. It’ll be open for brunch, lunch and dinner, so you’ll have plenty of chances to soak up the vibe.

Carne Mare Address: 300 12th Avenue South, The Gulch

Opening date: Fall 2021

Chef Carmellini’s second restaurant at the W should open fairly soon after The Dutch, and it will be more of an Italian chophouse and seafood restaurant informed by the chef’s extensive experience working around Europe. In addition to bistecca and frutti di mare, Carne Mare will lean heavily on Italy for its wine list and inventive cocktail recipes.

Courtesy of Whataburger

Whataburger Address: Various

Opening Date: Fall 2021

Wait a minute! How did a Texas-based burger chain make this list? Mainly because transplants from states that have Whataburgers won’t stop talking about it! Also, because they’re apparently teasing Nashvillians by announcing that they’ll open nine locations over the next year, but only in the outlying communities around the city’s core. The first will open in Hermitage later this year. What’s the matter? Afraid of a little smashburger competition from Gabby’s and Hugh Baby’s?

Church and Union Address: 201 4th Avenue North, Downtown

Opening Date: Fall 2021

This outpost of the Charleston restaurant 5Church continues the tradition of the original by naming itself after its address. (We won’t quibble (much) about the fact that Church and Union actually run parallel to each other.) The dramatic interior of the cavernous space is decorated with a huge ceiling mural of the entire text of The Art of War by Sun Tzu, so you’ll need to order multiple courses from chef Jamie Lynch’s menu of New American food to get through all 11,000+ words. Better plan for return visits instead.

Audrey Address: 809 Meridian Street, East Nashville

Opening date: Fall 2021

Chef Sean Brock has been working on this shrine to the food of his native region of Appalachia for years. The striking restaurant building towers over the primarily residential neighborhood, and more than one foodie has admitted to circling the block to see how close it was to completion for more than a year. While Brock’s timing pandemic-wise has been pretty crummy, his dedication to the health and safety of his employees and guests is extremely admirable. From early hints about what sort of food he plans to create at what he promises is “the kitchen where I want to cook my last meal,” we’re all waiting with bated breath.

Courtesy of Halls Chophouse

Halls Chophouse Address: 1600 West End Avenue, Midtown

Opening date: Spring 2022

Halls Chophouse is the third Charleston-based restaurant planning to open up a new outpost in Nashville over the next few months. (They must be earning some serious Rapid Rewards points flying back and forth on Southwest.) The large steakhouse will be an anchor tenant in the new Broadwest development rising out of the ground in Midtown. The straight-ahead menu of seafood, steaks and chops will be accompanied by signature side dishes with Southern accents. You know what The Kinks said, “give the people what they want!”

Xiao Bao Address: 830 Meridian Avenue, East Nashville

Opening date: Late 2021/Early 2022

There’s quite a buzz about this Charleston-based casual but elevated Asian concept coming to the same block as Sean Brock’s Audrey. Joining the already excellent Folk and Redheaded Stranger, that stretch of Meridan may soon become the tastiest block in all of Nashville. If they bring the same okonomiyaki topped with pork candy and a sunnyside-up egg and the delectable dumplings from the original Xiao Bao Biscuit, we’ve all got something to look forward to.



Courtesy of Tailor Nashville

Tailor Address: 620 Taylor Street, Germantown

Opening date: Early 2022

While this isn’t a new restaurant, Tailor is moving to a new location about a half of a mile from its original 3rd Avenue address. While it’s fun to think that they’re moving to take advantage of the fact that their new spot is on Taylor Street, in truth Tailor chef Vivek Surti deserves his own kitchen after sharing space for the first couple of years of operating his supper club. After earning multiple national accolades for his brand of first-generation Indian/American food served in a convivial atmosphere, we can only imagine how much better it will be when he runs the whole house.

Boqueria Nashville Address: 5002 Broadway Place, Downtown

Opening date: Winter 2021

Anchoring a corner spot in the ground floor of the massive Fifth + Broad residential/commercial/entertainment complex downtown, Boqueria must have had a lot of looky-loo’s peering through the windows wondering when it would open and join the complement of other excellent restaurants in the development. The wait is nearly over, and soon we’ll all be enjoying tapas and vermouths at this latest outpost of a small Spanish restaurant chain. The menu looks like a lot of fun, and small plates are the ultimate way to enjoy a social evening of food and drink.

Courtesy of The Rutledge

The Rutledge Address: 1st Avenue South and Demonbreun, SoBro

Opening Date: 2022

The team behind the original Rutledge in Franklin isn’t in total control of their opening date, because they’re waiting for the tony Four Seasons Hotel and Residences to be completed above them. And you know you can’t rush that kind of quality. When they do finally throw open the doors, you can imagine that they’ll be held to quite high standards for their brand of cuisine that they describe as a “modern approach to classic favorites.” Because it would be a real bummer if you disappointed the resident of one of the penthouses at table 27 and then discovered he owns the bank that has the mortgage on your house.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat!

Chris Chamberlain is a food, drink, and travel writer based out of his hometown of Nashville. Find him on Twitter @CeeElCee