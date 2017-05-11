The Best Brunches in Nashville

Butcher & Bee East Nashville The Israeli-inspired menu at Butcher & Bee lends itself to an enjoyable vegetarian experience, even for hardcore carnivores. It does serve meat, but small flavorful plates like the popular whipped feta and honey with cracked black pepper and mains such as a mushroom “Toad in the Hole” make it pretty easy to go veggie every Sunday from 10-2.

Prima The Gulch Prima is the closest thing Nashville has to Las Vegas-style breakfast and brunch buffets. Every weekend from 10am to 2pm, you can dine under two massive glitzy chandeliers enjoy pastries from a rolling cart, chilaquiles, and the Not Eggs Benedict, served with a crepe, ham, Tabasco, and syrup.

Etc. Green Hills At Etc., the ambiance is classy, and the plates are classics, but with a twist. The eggs Benedict feature a jolt of hot chicken, and the sweet potato waffles are topped with tomatillo jam, agave syrup, candied pepitas, and mango chile butter.

Acme Feed & Seed SoBro Brunch at Acme is partly about the food and partly about the adventures. The three stories of dining area include a ground floor where you’ll actually order your food and where live music is featured on the expansive stage; a second story lounge where you can enjoy your plate and a cocktail on comfy couches; and finally the rooftop deck where anything goes. Well, anything you can legally do on a rooftop, so that means canned beer only. Kick it off at 10am with the chicken and waffles, then eat and play.

Chauhan Ale & Masala House Downtown Chef and Chopped judge Maneet Chauhan created one of the most exciting brunches in town at her Indian-Southern fusion restaurant. The menu features a Bloody Mary flavored with vindaloo curry, deviled eggs with tikka masala, tandoori chicken, and bacon, and a breakfast taco with vindaloo sausage and provel cheese.

A Matter of Taste East Nashville Known to regulars as AMOT, this cozy East Nashville eatery has an emphasis on classic morning dishes such as chilaquiles, Florentine omelet, eggs Benedict, and the standard “two eggs any way” plus your choice of breakfast pork products. There’s also a selection of healthy raw items if you’re still looking to atone for the night before (and it’s served every day from 9am-2pm, except Monday and Tuesday, so even some weeknights out can be cured there the next morning).

Barcelona Music Row/Vanderbilt/Belmont If you’ve visited this tapas and wine bar late at night, you know that the party gets pumping around the bustling bar. That fiesta continues on weekend mornings at 11:30am when the cava starts flowing freely again and small plates begin to pass around the tables. Come ready to eat and ready to have fun. Don’t make bother making reservations for dinner afterwards -- there’s so much to try here, you’ll be stuffed.

Le Sel Music Row/Vanderbilt/Belmont Nashville’s version of the classic Franco-American bistro/patisserie, Le Sel is the closest you’ll come to a brunch at Bouchon without buying a plane ticket. The dramatic ambiance of the dining area is the perfect spot to enjoy the greatest hits from a spot-on French 75 to a prototypical croque-madame or moules with white wine. Definitely try the onion soup gratinée, aka French onion soup.

Sinema Eighth Ave This sexy space in a converted art deco-style theater appropriately hosts a lavish throwback sort of brunch that harkens back to the multi-station smorgasbords of days past in Nashville. From dedicated omelet cooks and a panini sandwich bar to an array of tasty pastries, patrons can actually burn off a few of the calories working from spot to spot filling their plates before settling at a table to eat. Then go ahead and blow your whole diet on bottomless mimosas and bloody marys, every weekend from 10am-2pm.

Tupelo Honey Williamson County Just because this Cool Springs-area farm-to-table restaurant is a part of a small chain based out of Asheville doesn’t mean that the food at this location isn’t earnest or authentic. Headquarters recruited four-time James Beard nominee Eric Gabrynowicz to tweak its already excellent menu, and the kitchen still concentrates on Southern dishes made with fresh ingredients. For the specialty of the house, get the Shoo Mercy omelet with fried green tomato, smoked ham, bacon, pimento cheese, and pickled jalapeño. Another reason to love this place? It has one of the longest brunches in town, going from 9am-4pm.

Party Fowl Eighth Ave Parallel park your pedal tavern and pile out onto Eighth Ave and into Party Fowl for one of the most rollicking brunches in Music City. Basically, name your favorite breakfast dish and you can add hot chicken to it: on a biscuit, in a blanket, on an English muffin, in a Loco Moco, on French toast -- you get the picture. Served 10am-2pm, the “Brunch for 2” monstrosity is a 55-ounce bloody mary topped with two whole fried Cornish Game Hens, two Scotch eggs, eight fried pieces of okra, and half of an avocado. It’s over the top as all hell, and you absolutely need to order it.

Bajo Sexto Taco Lounge Sylvan Park OK, we’ll admit that the brunch menu at Bajo Sexto Taco Lounge in West Nashville is pretty much the same as its dinner menu, with the addition of carnita hash, chilaquiles, steak and eggs, and French toast. Still, the 11am-5pm hours mean you don’t have to wait as late in the day to enjoy Chef Kaelin Ulrich’s most delicious Oaxacan specialty dishes instead of your standard brunch food. The bright open patio is an ideal spot to share a platter of decadent animal cachos with chihuahua cheese, refried beans, jalapeños, crema, tomatillo salsa with chicken, carnitas and steak, or if you’re feeling particularly brave, a bowl of roasted grasshoppers and cured worms.

Husk SoBro Husk is best known for inventive takes on classic Southern dishes made with heritage ingredients. It also has an incredible selection of spirits in the cozy bar downstairs. Combine these two factors and you have a perfect recipe for a transcendent Southern breakfast, where options include quail with red-eye gravy, johnnycakes, a poached egg, sweet potato glaze, and hollandaise. Luckily, that famous Husk cheeseburger is also available during brunch hours, which run from 10am-2pm on weekends.

Tavern Midtown Part of the M Street Group, Tavern features creative bloody marys, mimosas, and sangria that flows like a river through the dining room as patrons feast on a menu divided into “Yolks” and “Griddled.” Their hearty Tavern Burger is also available for more substantial fare.

Marché Artisan Foods East Nashville Chef Margot McCormack’s two eateries in East Nashville are both quite popular for weekend brunch. Lines of hushed East Nash residents wearing sunglasses (even, in fact especially, when it’s cloudy) stretch out the door of Marché to get inside and sit down to a revitalizing meal of inventive pastries, delicate crepes, or steak and eggs. Thankfully, there’s also a wide variety of coffees, vinos, and sparklers to help you rehydrate, too.