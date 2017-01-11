This 100-Year-Old Woman Just Won Free McDonald's for the Rest of Her Life

When you get a free lifetime supply of something at the aggressively ripe age of 100... it's just kind of a rip-off. Even at World Record-levels of longevity, you'd only be able to use your newfound power for 15, maybe 20 more years.

But due to an overwhelming amount of adorability (it's OK, that's a real word), the gift of a lifetime supply of free McDonald's recently bestowed to Hanover, Maryland-resident and centenarian Nadine Baum simply can't be ignored.

Baum and her son frequented the Golden Arches in South Hanover for years before arthritis made it extremely difficult to leave the house... even for nuggets. So when team members at the location found out Baum would be hitting the century mark, they decided to make this birthday memorable... which is hard when you've literally had 100 of them.