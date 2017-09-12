1000 Chicken McNuggets fueled Usain Bolt's Olympic win, apparently

Usain Bolt, the fastest man alive, has finally shared the secret behind his blindingly fast speed: Chicken McNuggets. Literally butt-tons of them. So, if you're a McNugget-shoveling chicken-morsel addict, you might just have been eating rocket fuel this entire time and will finally have a justification to give to your cardiologist! Bolt explains his eating schedule at the 2008 Beijing Olympics
"At first I ate a box of 20 for lunch, then another for dinner. The next day I had two boxes for breakfast, one for lunch and then another couple in the evening. I even grabbed some fries and an apple pie to go with it."
He then went on to win gold medals in both the 100m and 200m sprinting events, having eaten an estimated 1000 McNuggets over a 10-day span. The best we could do after eating that many nuggets is call our moms for help.
