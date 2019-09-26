The Complete Guide to Grilling With Guinness This Fall

Just because Labor Day has come and gone doesn’t mean it’s time to hang up your grill tongs. In fact, one could even argue that fall is the superior grilling season (It’s cooler out! It’s peak harvest time! You don’t have to wear a bathing suit!!) -- especially if you have a few bottles of Guinness Extra Stout on hand. Light “summer” beers just don’t have bold enough flavor to stand up to the deep, complex char that food picks up on the grill, according to David Schroeder, a Guinness brand ambassador and cicerone. Guinness Extra Stout, however, does. That’s because it’s brewed with roasted barley and plenty of hops, which provide enough acidity to cut through umami, smoke, and salt.
To spark some fall grilling inspiration, we decided to break down exactly what to toss over an open flame this autumn in a classic Guinness way: with a Guiness Guide to Fall Grilling. See, decades ago, Guinness introduced its drinkers to everything from oysters to cheese pairings using these iconic visual ads -- so we partnered with them to create a similar guide for firing up the grill this fall, Thrillist style. Take a gander, grab an apron, and fire up the grill -- just make sure you keep the stouts cold.