The Hidden Truth Behind 3 Musketeers' Name

So, if you prefer strawberry and vanilla alongside your fluffy whipped chocolate, you can go ahead and put the blame on those pesky Axis powers.

Another fun fact? Those three little Musketeers only cost 5¢ a pop when the bar debuted and was marketed as one of the market’s biggest bangs for your buck -- er, nickel. As such, M&M-Mars suggested sharing the deliciously creamy chocolate with a friend. Nice try, guys. Neapolitan or no, this bar’s only big enough for one of us.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.