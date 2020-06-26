Food & Drink Sponsored by 3 Alternative Burger Recipes You Need to Try Sponsored by

The undisputed champ of summertime will always be the burger. While a burger isn’t a burger without the bun -- replace that doughy cloud and you’re just eating a sandwich -- its contents are an opportunity to stray from the traditional beef. Fish-based burgers, bison burgers, and vegan burgers are a good start, but there are so many ways to upgrade your patty (including what you top it with). We came up with three twists to try, depending on your level of ambition, that will mix up that staple of great cookouts.

Lindsay Mound

BEGINNER LEVEL: THE SAUCE UPGRADE What you’re making: Mango guacamole

Yield: 6 servings



What you need:

3 ripe avocados

1 lemon

1 mango, medium diced

1/4 cup red onion, finely diced

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

1 jalapeño, diced

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon cumin

1 lime

Salt & pepper Directions:

1. Carefully scoop avocado flesh into a bowl. Add in juice of half a lemon, 1 teaspoon salt, and smash with a fork until desired consistency.

2. Add in mango, red onion, cilantro, jalapeño, and spices. Stir to combine.

3. Taste and add lime juice or additional salt and pepper to your liking.

4. Serve a heaping portion on top of your patty, and wrap that bad boy in a Dave’s Killer Bread Bun.

Lindsay Mound

INTERMEDIATE LEVEL: THE PROTEIN UPGRADE What you’re making: Ahi tuna burger with wasabi mayo and grilled pineapple

Yield: 4 servings



What you need for the burger:

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

1 egg

4 green onions, chopped

1 tablespoon soy sauce

2 tablespoons fresh ginger, grated

1 clove garlic, grated

1 teaspoon lime zest

1 pound ahi tuna, diced small*

1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs

Pineapple rings

Salt & pepper

4 Dave’s Killer Bread buns



*The best way to dice tuna is in a food processor. Make sure to pulse so you don’t end up with pureed tuna; you want it to still have pieces of recognizable tuna.



What you need for the wasabi mayo:

1-2 teaspoons wasabi, fresh or powdered (powdered will be more potent)

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 clove garlic, grated

1 lime



Directions:

1. To make the burger, stir together mayo, egg, green onion, ginger, garlic, salt, pepper, and lime zest in a large bowl. Add in tuna and panko and mix to combine. Let sit in the fridge for 30 minutes so it will be easier to form into patties.

2. While the mixture is resting, make the mayo by combining wasabi, mayonnaise, garlic, and juice of one lime in a small bowl. Add salt and pepper to taste. Keep in mind that wasabi is powerful; taste as you go to get the desired heat level.

3. Heat a grill pan to high heat and quickly sear pineapple rings on both sides.

4. Form tuna mixture into patties. Heat a nonstick skillet with coconut oil to medium-high heat. Place patties in the pan, being careful not to overcrowd. Cook on one side for 2-3 minutes and then flip to cook for another 2-3 minutes. (Take care when flipping; tuna burgers are fragile.)

5. Serve burger on a Dave’s Killer Bread bun with butter lettuce, grilled pineapple, and wasabi mayo.

Lindsay Mound