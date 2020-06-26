3 Alternative Burger Recipes You Need to Try
The undisputed champ of summertime will always be the burger. While a burger isn’t a burger without the bun -- replace that doughy cloud and you’re just eating a sandwich -- its contents are an opportunity to stray from the traditional beef. Fish-based burgers, bison burgers, and vegan burgers are a good start, but there are so many ways to upgrade your patty (including what you top it with). We came up with three twists to try, depending on your level of ambition, that will mix up that staple of great cookouts.
BEGINNER LEVEL: THE SAUCE UPGRADE
What you’re making: Mango guacamole
Yield: 6 servings
What you need:
3 ripe avocados
1 lemon
1 mango, medium diced
1/4 cup red onion, finely diced
1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
1 jalapeño, diced
1 teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon cumin
1 lime
Salt & pepper
Directions:
1. Carefully scoop avocado flesh into a bowl. Add in juice of half a lemon, 1 teaspoon salt, and smash with a fork until desired consistency.
2. Add in mango, red onion, cilantro, jalapeño, and spices. Stir to combine.
3. Taste and add lime juice or additional salt and pepper to your liking.
4. Serve a heaping portion on top of your patty, and wrap that bad boy in a Dave’s Killer Bread Bun.
INTERMEDIATE LEVEL: THE PROTEIN UPGRADE
What you’re making: Ahi tuna burger with wasabi mayo and grilled pineapple
Yield: 4 servings
What you need for the burger:
1 tablespoon mayonnaise
1 egg
4 green onions, chopped
1 tablespoon soy sauce
2 tablespoons fresh ginger, grated
1 clove garlic, grated
1 teaspoon lime zest
1 pound ahi tuna, diced small*
1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs
Pineapple rings
Salt & pepper
4 Dave’s Killer Bread buns
*The best way to dice tuna is in a food processor. Make sure to pulse so you don’t end up with pureed tuna; you want it to still have pieces of recognizable tuna.
What you need for the wasabi mayo:
1-2 teaspoons wasabi, fresh or powdered (powdered will be more potent)
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 clove garlic, grated
1 lime
Directions:
1. To make the burger, stir together mayo, egg, green onion, ginger, garlic, salt, pepper, and lime zest in a large bowl. Add in tuna and panko and mix to combine. Let sit in the fridge for 30 minutes so it will be easier to form into patties.
2. While the mixture is resting, make the mayo by combining wasabi, mayonnaise, garlic, and juice of one lime in a small bowl. Add salt and pepper to taste. Keep in mind that wasabi is powerful; taste as you go to get the desired heat level.
3. Heat a grill pan to high heat and quickly sear pineapple rings on both sides.
4. Form tuna mixture into patties. Heat a nonstick skillet with coconut oil to medium-high heat. Place patties in the pan, being careful not to overcrowd. Cook on one side for 2-3 minutes and then flip to cook for another 2-3 minutes. (Take care when flipping; tuna burgers are fragile.)
5. Serve burger on a Dave’s Killer Bread bun with butter lettuce, grilled pineapple, and wasabi mayo.
ADVANCED LEVEL: THE VEGAN UPGRADE
What you’re making: Mushroom & spinach burger with cashew cheese
Yield: 5-6 servings
What you need for the burger:
1 can chickpeas
2 cups cremini mushrooms, sliced
1 clove garlic
1 onion, diced
3 cups spinach
1 generous tablespoon smoked paprika
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon chickpea flour
Dave’s Killer Bread bun
What you need for the cashew cheese:
1 cup cashews, soaked in water overnight
1 clove garlic
2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Directions:
1. To make the burger, pulse mushrooms, garlic, and onion in a food processor until the mixture resembles ground meat. Remove mixture from the food processor and place in a bowl.
2. Pulse half of the chickpeas in the processor until broken down (but still in bigger pieces). Remove from the processor and place in a separate large bowl. Process the remaining half of the chickpeas until smooth. Place smooth chickpeas into the bowl with the broken down chickpeas.
3. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a skillet. Add in mushroom mixture and cook for 5-7 minutes (until most of the moisture is gone). Season mushrooms to taste and add to chickpea bowl.
4. Wipe the pan clean and re-use to cook spinach, removing most of the water (about 5-7 minutes). Season spinach to taste and add to chickpea bowl.
5. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, smoked paprika, and chickpea flour to the chickpea, mushroom, and spinach mixture. Season to taste with salt and pepper. The mixture should be thick enough to shape into patties. If the mixture seems too loose, add in a bit more chickpea flour.
6. Shape into patties and cook in a nonstick skillet for 4-5 minutes on each side.
7. To make the cashew cheese, combine cashews, lemon juice, garlic, nutritional yeast, and 1/4 cup water in a food processor. Pulse to combine. Season to taste. If the mixture seems too thick, add more water.
8. Serve patties on a Dave’s Killer Bread bun with fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, and avocado.
Recipes developed by Chef Kathleen O’Brien Price.