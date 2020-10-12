The Dispensary Marketing Company Disrupting the Weed Delivery Scene

“Every bit of that discomfort we’d been experiencing working in bail bonds evaporated,” says Sagar. “It was much more rewarding to show mom-and-pop businesses how to optimize their profit margins to strengthen themselves against multi-million goliaths in the industry.”

Then COVID-19 descended in the US. Cannabis was deemed essential, and every client they worked with was seeing more than double the revenue as March moved into April. More and more dispensaries — especially in CA’s saturated, competitive delivery market—turned to digital marketing solutions to stand out from the crowd. By the end of May, 420 On Demand grew to 80 clients. Those clients were facing new operational challenges with double the sales, particularly in the form of phones.

“Looking at traffic from Weedmaps and Google searches, we saw hundreds of potential customers were getting sent to voicemail every day,” says Sagar. “Shops pay a lot of money to have their numbers listed on those platforms, so they should be converting those calls into sales. But bootstrapped dispensary owners couldn’t justify hiring another employee simply to be able to answer phones more consistently throughout the day.”

Their secret weapon? A Mexican call center.

Through Nevarez’s stepfather, they found an office space and 14 candidates interested in working adjacent to cannabis, many of whom were deported from the US for previous cannabis charges. The 420 On Demand call center staff members are trained on CA state law, though they never themselves touch the product or cash involved in the transaction. They’re paid Southern California pay rates, which land at least 70% higher than call center rates in that area of Mexico. As Nevarez points out, what makes 420 On Demand so fulfilling is this opportunity to create space in the industry for those who were most negatively affected by the War on Drugs.

“I take this industry very personally,” says Nevarez. “I can’t say I’ve been in this industry for years. But I can say I have a problem watching multi-state retail companies take root because of parents with deep pockets or investors from the real estate industry, while my friends who got arrested for cannabis business would never have the same opportunity to start a legal cannabis business.”

Unlike a delivery middleman like Grubhub, for example, they don’t charge dispensary clients to use their ordering platform, nor do they take a cut of every order facilitated. They simply offer optimization of a shop’s online presence, customer service and a phone service through the call center, and the latest in rulemaking and compliance regulations. The end goal of 420OD is to empower independently-operated shops to compete with major delivery services rather than rely on them. Ultimately, Sagar and Nevanez see this business as their way to help people like them to start something of their own.

“The cannabis industry presents a unique opportunity as a new industry for different types of people, of different types of backgrounds, to come in and stake their claim," says Sagar. "It’s kind of the coolest thing ever — it’s a blank canvas.”