6 Low-Effort Food Projects That Are Worth Your Time

In cooking – something that everyone does a lot more of now that they stay home so much – time becomes a seasoning. It deepens flavors, sharpens spices, and relaxes proteins. Using time as a kitchen assistant turns otherwise arduous cooking projects into low-effort waiting games. So take advantage of the expanses of time at home to let the hours do the work, and reap the rewards that patience delivers with these projects that take a lot of time but just a little bit of work.