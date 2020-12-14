How To Build a Travel-Friendly Holiday Care Package

In a typical year, shipping myself across the country to see my family is normally my “gift” (and offering to be my grandma’s bartender at the holiday party, free of charge). This holiday season, spreading cheer in person isn’t going to be doable for many (myself included), but that doesn’t mean you can’t show friends and fam they are on your mind. Bespoke care packages filled with baked goods and thoughtful gifts is the way to show `em you love `em — and all you need is a carton of eggs and a little time to pull them off. (Stick with me, I’ll explain.) From travel-friendly recipes to shipping deadline hacks, here are seven holiday care package tips to consider.

Give your gift box a theme

If you’re worried sending a fruit cake or apple pie isn’t enough to say “thank you” to your best friend for being there for you all year, think of small gifts that pair with the treat. You can easily tie them all together with a theme. Think stay-at-home activities like game night and arts & crafts, or build a self-care package based on their interests (your dad who likes to unwind making homemade pasta, for example). You can even create the illusion of a cozy night next to a fire. Throw in a few mugs with hot chocolate packets, a pair of cozy socks, playing cards, and a mini bottle of coffee liquor to set the mood. Incredible Egg's pecan bars are a tasty mix of sweet and salty with subtle hints of caramel and vanilla, and they’re travel-friendly (and perfect for snacking on next to a fire!) thanks to a strong crust that’s topped with a sweet mixture of brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, and pecans. This is also a great gift for a new homeowner or newlyweds on your list.

NUTCRACKER’S SALTED CARAMEL PECAN BARS

INGREDIENTS:

¾ cup + 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened and divided

½ cup sugar

1 ¾ cup all-purpose flour

18 caramel candies (individually wrapped)

2 tablespoons milk

¼ cup light brown sugar

2 eggs, large

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 cup chopped pecans

Pinch kosher or sea salt (to serve)

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Prepare a 9-inch x 13-inch baking dish with aluminum foil, leaving an overhang on the edges for easy removal.

In a medium bowl, use an electric hand mixer to cream together ¾ cup butter and sugar. Add flour and mix until combined.

Firmly press mixture into the prepared baking dish. Bake 15-20 minutes, until edges are just starting to brown.

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan over low heat, add caramels, milk, and 2 tablespoons butter. Cook until caramels are smooth and melted. Allow to cool slightly.

In a medium bowl, combine brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, and salt. Gradually mix in the caramel mixture, then stir in pecans. Pour filling over warm crust.

Bake 25-30 minutes, until filling is set. Allow to cool completely, then refrigerate 1-4 hours.

Sprinkle with flaky salt and serve. Refrigerate leftovers up to 3 days.

