Food & Drink How To Upgrade Your Lunch Break in 15 Minutes (or Less) You deserve a real break.

Even in pre-pandemic times, many of us were guilty of eating lunch in front of our screens at the office. Now that we’re working from home, “lunch” has become more about just getting sustenance, and quickly, rather than taking a true break. It doesn’t have to be that way, though! With just a few simple upgrades (and a good cup of coffee) even a 15-minute break can turn into a true “treat yourself” moment.

Buy fancy condiments from your favorite restaurants If you were to take a tour of your favorite restaurant’s walk-in, you’d likely find an obscene amount of sauces, toppings, dressings, oils, and condiments — A.K.A. culinary “building blocks.” They pack a ton of unique flavor, and can take any dish up a notch with ease. Luckily, many restaurants bottle up some of these building blocks for sale too, from barbecue sauce to specialty mustard or chile oil. Invest in a few from your favorites to instantly kick up a run-of-the-mill turkey sandwich, rotisserie chicken or even ramen into a mid-day treat that nearly rivals take out.

Make a standing phone call appointment with a friend Stanford University researchers have found that video calls are particularly draining thanks to the excessive eye contact we make while on them, the limited mobility we have during them, and the amount of time we spend literally looking at our own face. That’s why we’re advocating for a good old-fashioned telephone call to scratch your social itch and feel a bit more normal while doing it. Setting up a once-a-week call with a friend will help you both feel more connected and recharged on your lunch break than just sharing memes in the group chat.

Do some desk stretches I wish I could be one of those people who wakes up at 6:30 am for a run, but I’m just not. Conversely, I’m also not one of those people who can work an entire day, run errands, cook dinner, and then work out. So, mid-quarantine, I discovered that I could, in fact, take a half hour around 12:30 pm to walk around the block, take a yoga class, or just stretch at my desk — and my boss wouldn’t miss me. On days that are particularly nuts, doing just overhead stretches, a few simple twists from my desk chair, or holding a forward stretch for 10 seconds can help me feel like I’ve had a break, not to mention ease common desk pain from sitting at a computer all day.

Take a latte break at home It’s been quite a while since picking up a latte on the way to work or taking an afternoon break with a coworker to walk down to the local coffee shop was a part of our day-to-day routines. But, that doesn’t mean you can’t recreate this simple treat at home — especially during your lunch break. An at-home latte like The Original Donut Shop® Coffee One Step Vanilla Latte is rich and creamy, not to mention ready to be enjoyed at the push of a button with coffee, real dairy, and sweetener all in one pod. Plus, you can sip it from your favorite mug, rather than a disposable to-go mug, and it’s not $6.

Make it your “self care” time Self care became a $450 billion industry last year, but treating yourself doesn’t necessarily need to involve an hour-long soak in a bubble bath or a luxurious massage. Scheduling self care for your lunch break can be as simple as taking 10 deep breaths sans screens, busting out a sheet face mask while you clear your open tabs, or setting aside the time to save recipes you want to try. Simply put, self care doesn’t need to be another stressor on your calendar, just a quick activity to boost your mood over lunch will make an impact.

Big-batch dinner, then repurpose leftovers at lunchtime Leftovers can make for the most satisfying lunches, especially if you’ve made something that tends to taste better on day two, like a casserole or hearty soup. Beyond doubling your dinner to get plenty of leftovers, you can also make big batches of versatile proteins, beans, or roasted veggies, then upcycle them into brand new dishes. A whole chicken or hearty vegetable (like cauliflower) are usually easiest to work with, as they can get added to a salad, tossed in a wrap, or even made into tacos. Just make sure the initial meal is made with simple flavors so that nothing clashes later on in the week.

Set up a DIY salad bar Let’s face it: eating a salad for lunch tends to feel more like an obligation than a treat. Unless, of course, it’s a salad that’s decked out with plenty of toppings, a zesty dressing, and looks good enough to ’gram. Recreating a premium salad bar at home is actually pretty doable, and you can do it without waiting in line or shelling out $15 for a single salad. Pick up some of your favorite salad veggies from the grocery store along with nuts, cheeses, and any other toppings you usually ask for on your custom salad. Prep the veggies on the weekend, then mix up your salad throughout the week on your lunch break. You could even make your own dressing, but we won’t tell if you would rather save time with the bottled stuff.

Plate your meal in dishware that makes you happy Be it an artfully placed orange slice or perfectly poured, creamy milk on The Original Donut Shop® One Step Mocha Latte , we tend to eat with our eyes before we ever taste a thing. Because of that, breaking out “nice” plates or bowls rather than just reheating leftovers in a food storage container (or making a sandwich on a paper towel) is one of the simplest ways to upgrade the lunch experience. You can even take it a step further and follow some simple plating guidelines from the pros: first, choose a plate color that contrasts your meal, then make sure the shape complements it. (e.g., a square piece of lasagna would look best on a white, square plate.)

Level up your beverage Are you drinking enough water? Probably not. Cut up some lemons and cucumber and make your own spa water at home to encourage yourself to drink enough throughout the day (including with your lunch.) For an added treat, you can also try making your own fresh-squeezed juice or a big batch of sweet tea with mint. A few simple additions can take your midday coffee up a notch, too: switch out your usual sweetener for maple syrup, stir in a little cinnamon, or add a speciality milk, like oat milk, to your The Original Donut Shop ® Coffee Regular for a touch of decadence. Of course, if you prefer it black, a good cup of a coffee makes for a midday treat no matter what you stir into it.