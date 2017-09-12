A New Pill Could Let Gluten-Free People Eat Pizza, Drink Beer

We once asked gluten-free people whether or not they missed pizza and were told: "Not really -- pizza with gluten-free crust isn't that bad. Just kidding, there's a huge hole in my soul where pizza used to be." Well, that hole is about to be filled with mass quantities of pizza (and pasta, beer, and like, large slices of bread), because thanks to science, gluten-intolerant people may soon be able to enjoy all the terrible things they currently avoid.
According to the CBC, Hoon Sunwoo -- an associate professor of pharmaceutical sciences at the University of Alberta -- has spent 10 years developing a pill that would allow those with celiac disease to eat and drink things with gluten in them, without having to worry about digestion issues, headaches, or intestinal damage. The pill has egg yolk antibodies that coat the gluten, allowing the body to digest it without any harm. It's not a cure by any means (Sunwoo urges people with celiac to still keep to a strict gluten-free diet), but it would allow your gluten-intolerant friend to share your pizza with you (which... could be a good or a bad thing).
The pill would need to be taken just five minutes before eating or drinking something with gluten in it, and its effects could last for one or two hours. Which is just enough time to consume like, 4-5 pizzas and 12 beers.
As of now, the pill has completed safety clinical trials and is slated to begin efficacy clinical trials next year. If and when it does hit shelves, may we recommend celebrating with a baguette filled with pasta-topped pizza?
Lucy Meilus is a staff writer for Thrillist. She tried to be gluten-free once, but it ended badly. Follow her on Twitter at @Lucymeilus for more vague statements and send news tips to news@thrillist.com.