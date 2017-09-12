Whoops: Heinz Ketchup Bottles Sent This Dude To a Porn Site

Because ketchup and explicit sexual content go so well together (no?), a promotion on the back of Heinz Ketchup bottles is apparently directing people to a porn site. For real.
A German man by the name of Daniel Korell posted on Facebook saying he recently used his phone to scan a QR code he found on the back of his Heinz Ketchup bottle, hoping to find out more about a ketchup label design contest. But when he scanned the label, Korell was taken to a site loaded with porn, according to a report by UPI. He even used several different phones and repeatedly ended up seeing the porn. Hopefully, everyone involved was wearing a condiment.
Turns out it was all a hilarious, ill-timed mistake. Which, makes sense, since ketchup companies generally don't promote porn. Heinz responded to Korell's post, saying its ownership of the domain expired after the promotion ended in 2014, and apparently, a porn site snapped it up, as porn sites are wont to do. To compensate the guy for having to see naked people and remedy the splatter on its reputation, Heinz offered Korell a free, custom-designed ketchup bottle. But that's not all -- the porn site in question also responded to the post and offered Korell a 1-year subscription and even slipping in an EZ Squirt joke.
In the end, the guy bought ketchup, saw porn, and got offered freebies because of it. Where can we sign up?
