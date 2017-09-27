The Definitive Guide to Every Type of Spoon in the World

Spooooon! The utensil that made it possible to enjoy cereal in the morning and sundaes at night might seem like a one-type fits all proposition: a bowl on stick. But look closer: there’s nuance there. No doubt you have mere hours before Richard Gere pays you to be his date at a fancy dinner, so we have prepared an exhaustive list of every type of spoon you'll encounter in the wild. (Forks, though? You’re on your own there, pretty woman.)
More From A Deep Dive on Dessert
There’s no wrong spoon to use when you’re scooping delicious Talenti. Serve yourself the newest flavors -- Cinnamon Peach Biscuit Gelato, Peanut Butter Fudge Sorbetto, Vanilla Chai Gelato, and Vanilla Blueberry Crumble Gelato -- any way you like.