How to Bake These Flaky Accordion Biscuits

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F and place a rack in the middle of the oven. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside.

2. Whisk the flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt together in a large bowl.

3. Add the butter to the flour mixture and toss to coat each piece with the flour mixture (this will prevent the butter from clumping together). Use your fingertips to smash each piece of butter flat. If any flattened bits are larger than a quarter, break them up, continuing to coat each butter piece with the flour mixture.

4. Set the bowl in the freezer for 5 minutes. Whisk one of the eggs in a medium bowl. Add the cream and cream cheese and whisk to combine.

5. Remove the flour mixture from the freezer and pour the egg mixture over it. Use a large silicone spatula to fold the mixture until the dry ingredients are just moistened. Tip the shaggy dough out of the bowl and onto a floured surface (it’s okay if there are some dry bits of flour that aren’t yet incorporated).

6. Using floured hands, pat the mixture into an 8- by 6-inch rectangle. Cut the block in half crosswise, and stack one half on top of the other half. Then, repeat the procedure, patting, cutting, and stacking two more times. Pat the dough down one last time until it’s 1-inch thick. Using a 2½-inch round cutter, press straight down into the dough without twisting. Repeat, leaving enough space between each round of dough so that the edges don’t pinch together. Transfer the rounds to the baking sheets, leaving 2 inches of space between each round of dough. Lightly knead the scraps and repeat to stamp out the remaining biscuits. Place the baking sheets with the biscuits in the freezer for 10 minutes.

7. Meanwhile, whisk the remaining egg in a small bowl. Remove the biscuits from the freezer and brush the tops with the beaten egg. You want the biscuits to be as cold as possible when going in the oven, so work quickly. Sprinkle with demerara sugar, if using.

8. Transfer a baking sheet to the oven and bake until the biscuits have puffed up and are browned on top, 22-24 minutes. Remove the biscuits from the oven and repeat with the second sheet pan (or bake both pans at once if your oven rack allows). Place the pans on a rack to cool slightly before serving.

Make ahead: The biscuits can be made ahead through step 6 and then frozen. Continue with step 7, then bake completely frozen for 25-28 minutes.

Storage: The biscuits are excellent warm, but they can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days, once cooled. The baked biscuits may also be frozen for up to 2 months.