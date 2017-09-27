The Super-Simple, Super-Fancy Burger Recipe That Will Impress Anyone

HAMBURGERS WITH BLACK TRUFFLES AND 24-MONTH COMTÉ

Ingredients: 1 pound (450 g) dry-aged ground beef

Extra-virgin olive oil

Flaky sea salt

1 small black truffle

8 ounces (225 grams) 24-month-old Comté, preferably Marcel Petite Fort St. Antoine

4 Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls

¼ cup (½ stick) softened butter