Adele Gave Up Pizza to Save Her Career. It's the Saddest Story Ever.

Adele, noted musician and cursing enthusiast, recently faced a conundrum that surely shook her to the core: give up pizza or give up singing. Pizza is fucking delicious, and singing is pretty much her strong suit. You can see the problem here.

“Because it’s got cooked tomatoes on it which are bad for your throat and give you acid reflux. How bad is that, that I can’t eat pizza, can you get over that?” the singer told UK's Daily Star.

Adele has an arduous history of vocal problems. She even underwent throat surgery in 2011 to remove a polyp on her strained vocal chords, which nearly ended her career. The drama of the situation is not lost on the 28-year-old British crooner: “I’m in America and I can’t eat pizza no more. It’s worse than Romeo and Juliet! If only Shakespeare was alive, he could write about it!”