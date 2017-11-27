Food & Drink

The Most Overlooked Sauce in American BBQ

By and Published On 11/27/2017 By And Published On 11/27/2017
Thrillist Video
More From Food/Groups

related

Chicago's Most Underappreciated Food Icon

related

The Florida City That Created Cubanos (It's Not Miami)

related

Why Detroit's Deep-Dish Pizza Is the Midwest's Best

related

Where the Wild Things Grow

Trending

related

Domino's Has 50% Off All Pizza Orders Until December 7

related

This Video of Thousands of Spider Crabs Marching Looks Like an Alien Invasion

related

Best Buy Reveals How to Buy an SNES Classic at Its Stores on Saturday

related

McDonald's Kicked Off Black Friday With a Hilarious Twitter Fail

Editor's Note: This is an episode of Food/Groups, Thrillist's YouTube series based on the deep, delicious relationships between different communities and the foods/food rituals by which they define themselves. Subscribe to Thrillist's YouTube channel and tune in for a brand-new episode every Monday.

Alabama doesn’t always get its due on the map of US barbecue. From the Carolinas, to Memphis, to Kansas City, and all of Texas, pretty much everyone in Bama’s neighborhood has a bigger profile nationwide. But the Yellowhammer State does have ONE undeniable claim to barbecue fame: northern Alabama white sauce. 

Like the state itself, it’s a bit of a barbecue outsider: an ivory mayonnaise concoction amongst the red of vinegar & tomato-based sauces, designed not for competition meats like brisket or pork, but for regular ol’ chicken. In northern Alabama, white sauce’s legacy is as complex as it is delicious. So we traveled the state to get the scoop on this misunderstood sauce, starting with the place that brought it forth almost a century ago: Big Bob Gibson’s

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Stuff You'll Like