It’s Official: All-Day Breakfast Coming to McDonald’s in October

Your greasy dreams of afternoon McMuffins are about to be reality. 

After months of hinting at plans for all-day breakfast, McDonald's said Tuesday it's officially -- and finally -- happening. Specifically, McDonald's franchisees voted to approve all-day breakfast at its more than 14,300 restaurants nationwide, beginning on October 6th, a spokesperson for the company said. Say goodbye to having to roll out of bed and hustle to your local Mickey D's before 10:30am, and say hello to the days of ordering a hash brown with your Big Mac.

However, don't expect the full McDonald's breakfast lineup when you stroll in for dinner. To make things easier behind the counter, McDonald's is limiting its all-day breakfast offerings to staples like McMuffins, biscuit breakfast sandwiches (depending on your region), sausage breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and a few sides like oatmeal and hash browns. You'll still be able to get your hands on McDonald's standard fare like the Big Mac, McNuggets, fries, the Quarter Pounder with Cheese, and more, according to the spokesperson. 

It's about damn time.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and usually just has two cups of coffee for breakfast, if he's lucky. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

