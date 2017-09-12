Food & Drink

All-Day McDonald's Breakfast Could Start As Soon As October

Flickr/Mark H. Anbinder

What could be the final shots of the breakfast war have been fired, and they're afternoon McMuffins.

It took decades, but now, McDonald's is finally preparing to launch all-day breakfast across America, according to a report by Nation's Restaurant News. Following successful test launches in San Diego and a few other markets this year, the fast food giant has issued an internal memo warning franchisees across the country that all-day breakfast could happen as soon as October. In other words, the days of just missing the 10:30am breakfast cut off could soon be over. 

However, you probably shouldn't start making McDonald's brunch plans yet (or ever, really). While the memo was a significant heads-up from the company's important-sounding "All-day Breakfast Task Force," the plan still needs approval from committees and franchisees, according to the report. But how could anyone say no to a Big Breakfast with Hotcakes at midnight?

A spokesperson for the golden arches told NRN that it is indeed testing all-day breakfast, but that there's "no news" on the matter yet -- well, besides the leaked internal memo. 

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and thinks it's a helluva time to be alive. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

