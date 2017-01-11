55 Restaurants That Give You Free Food on Your Birthday

Waking up on your birthday to well wishes and good vibes from all the people who remembered is fantastic. But what if all your favorite national chain restaurants remembered too? And what if they then offered you a totally free Cinnabon?? Well, wishes can come true, people, because we've rounded up the best restaurant birthday deals in the country.
As offers vary by location, be sure to call ahead to make sure the deal is valid. No one wants to celebrate their birthday at Arby’s unless there's a free shake involved.
A&W All American Food
Sign up for the Mug Club to get a free root beer float on your birthday.
Applebee's
Dessert's on the restaurant for members of the eClub.
Arby’s
Sign up for Arby’s Extras and excitedly check your mailbox for a free shake coupon sent a week before your big day.
Au Bon Pain
Lunch is free on your birthday when you join the eClub.
Auntie Anne's
Signing up for Pretzel Perks gets you a BOGO (buy one, get one) pretzel on your birthday, so bring a friend! (Just kidding. Go alone and get two pretzels.)
Baja Fresh Mexican Grill
Birthdays are tasty at Club Baja, where you get a free burrito on your birthday with membership.
Baskin-Robbins
Enjoy a free scoop of ice cream on your birthday as a member of the creatively named Birthday Club.
Ben & Jerry's
Being a ChunkSpelunker sounds vaguely gross until you realize it gets you free ice cream on your birthday! Wait... no, no it still sounds gross.
Benihana
Membership to the Chef's Table grants you a $30 gift certificate to be used anytime in your entire birthday month. If there's any time to get filet mignon hibachi, that time is now.
Bojangles'
You have to join an e-club and make a purchase to get a "free" Bojangles' birthday biscuit but c'mon... have you tried those biscuits?
Boston Market
Call yourself a VIP at Boston Market for a free dessert with purchase on your birthday.
Buffalo Wild Wings
Snag a spot in the Buffalo Circle to enjoy a free snack-size order of traditional or boneless wings with your choice of sauce during a two-week window around your birthday. That's up to an $11.49 value... wild!
California Pizza Kitchen
Save your birthday dough as a member of the CPK rewards program and enjoy a free dessert during your birthday month.
Capital Grille
Finally, a birthday gift that doesn't require your email address! Show up at the Capital Grille on your birthday for a complimentary chocolate espresso cake to cap off your meal. Free and fancy!
Carrabba's
Score a free appetizer or dessert during the month of your birthday when you join the Amici Club.
Carvel
Everyone loves birthday ice cream! Grab a cone on Carvel as a Fudgie Fanatic.
Chili's
Chili's email club dishes out a coupon for a free brownie sundae, good for two weeks. (The deal, probably not the sundae.)
Cinnabon
Club Cinnabon gives birthday revelers a free coupon for a "birthday treat." Word on the street is the treat varies, and who doesn't love birthday surprises?
Cold Stone
What's better than ice cream with a friend on your birthday?? Your friend's ice cream and your ice cream in your facehole on your birthday because you joined the My Cold Stone Club and collected your BOGO offer solo.
Corner Bakery Cafe
Join the Corner eCafe and treat yo'self to a free birthday pastry.
Cracker Barrel
This may not be your first-choice venue for a meal on your birthday, but what if we told you they'd give you free dessert and a song? C'mon, at least stop by for a pregame pancake...
Dairy Queen
Everyone loves Blizzards, so you may as well join the DQ Blizzard Fan Club for a BOGO deal on your birthday.
Denny's
Score a free Grand Slam just for being born, no email signup required!
Dippin' Dots
The "ice cream of the future" is oddly nostalgic. Head down memory lane as a member of the Dot Crazy! Email & Rewards Club with free Dippin' Dots on your special day.
Dunkin' Donuts
Sip on a free beverage of choice on your birthday as a member of DD Perks.
Edible Arrangements
Everyone's favorite company for when you don't know what else to get someone has an Edible Rewards program that'll send you an assortment of free chocolate-dipped fruit for your birthday. When will someone create a company that delivers chocolate-dipped chocolate?
Friendly's
How much do you love Friendly's? Enough to be BFF status? Make your commitment email-official and you'll receive a free Happy Ending sundae on your birthday.
Fuddruckers
Join the Fudds Club for a BOGO birthday burger.
GODIVA
The only thing better than fancy chocolate is free fancy chocolate. Sign up for the GODIVA rewards program and get a $10 gift card during your birthday month.
Hooters
Hit up the birthday party dream destination of every 13-year-old male for 10 free wings as a member of the Hooters e-club.
IHOP
Join the Pancake Revolution for a free full stack of pancakes on your birthday.
Jack in the Box
Flash this coupon like the birthday boss you are for two free tacos.
Jamba Juice
Be an insider so you can sip a free juice or smoothie on your birthday.
Johnny Rockets
Stop into Johnny Rockets the week of your birthday and grab a free burger with the purchase of an entree and drink as a member of the Rocket e-club.
Krispy Kreme
As a friend of Krispy Kreme you get a free donut on your birthday.
Olive Garden
Unlimited breadsticks and a free dessert as a member of the eClub? This almost justifies Olive Garden as an acceptable decision.
Orange Leaf
The Ounce Back program at Orange Leaf gets you $3 off frozen yogurt for your birthday.
P.F. Chang's
The choice is yours during your birthday month as a member of P.F. Chang's Preferred. Opt for a free small plate, dim sum item, or dessert as a part of your meal.
Panera
As a MyPanera member you'll get a free pastry on your birthday.
Pinkberry
Sign up for a Pinkcard to get free frozen yogurt on your big day.
Pizza Hut
All you have to do is have an online ordering account with Pizza Hut to get delivered free hot, fresh cinnamon sticks on your birthday.
Planet Smoothie
Slurp a free smoothie as a birthday club member.
Qdoba
Qdoba Rewards members get a BOGO birthday burrito deal. Say that five times fast.
Quiznos
Q Club members can stick a candle in a free cookie.
Red Lobster
Fresh Catch Clubbers get a birthday freebie chosen at random. Surpriiise!
Red Mango
Join Club Mango for $5 off your birthday purchase.
Red Robin
Feel like Royalty with a free burger during your birthday month.
Ruby Tuesday
Stay oh So Connected with a free burger on your birthday.
Sbarro
Slice Society members get a free slice with a drink purchase on their birthdays.
Sonic
My Sonic rewards get you a free birthday treat, usually chosen as random.
Starbucks
My Starbucks Rewards members get a free beverage of their choice for their birthday. This may be the only time it's acceptable to order a Trenta.
TCBY
Join myTCBY for free frozen yogurt on your birthday. You, however, may have to buy the candle.
T.G.I. Friday's
Make even a Tuesday birthday feel like Friday with free dessert during your birthday month. Just ask for more stripes.
Waffle House
The Waffle House Regulars Club gives members a free birthday waffle.
Wendy's
Snag a free Frosty when you sign up for WendyMail. French fries for dipping not included.
