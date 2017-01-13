All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Employee Answers All the Questions You Were Afraid to Ask

Buffets by their nature are a little dubious. Probably because they're the closest we get to actually just eating out of a trough like livestock. You just have to assume that some shady stuff is going on behind the scenes to facilitate this much food for bargain-barrel prices, no?

Chain-buffet employee and aptly named Redditor BuffetWorker took to the interweb to dispel some buffet myths, and candidly spill the workplace secrets he's learned over four years of working for a chain buffet (for the sake of this piece, we'll just refer to this anonymous tipster as "Gary"). Fortunately for all-you-can-eaters, most of the answers here are surprisingly positive.